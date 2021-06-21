These Are the Best Pet Deals of Amazon Prime Day 2021
Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially here, and that means it's time to save big on best-selling items across all categories, including home and kitchen, beauty, and even patio furniture. And for pet owners in particular, there are so many discounts you won't want to pass up. Stock up on food, treats, supplies, toys, and more for your fur babies from some of Amazon's most popular pet brands like Kitzy, Wag, PetSafe, Solimo, and Iris.
Some of the best deals include 40 percent off Wag's dry dog food formulas, including its grain-free options. Wag's wet canned dog food-which include chicken, beef, and lamb flavors-is also available for a 40 percent discount, as well as its dental and training treats. For cat owners, the same 40 percent discount applies to Kitzy's dry and wet cat food, the latter of which is cuts of meat topped in gravy. The best-selling whitefish and peas formula is part of the dry food lineup, along with a turkey recipe. As for pet treats, Solimo's chicken, duck, and sweet potato jerky treats are available at a 20 percent discount.
As for supplies, brands like Iris and PetSafe have got you covered. For those potty training their pets, Iris' pet training pad holder is now 38 percent off for Prime members, along with discounts on elevated feeders, litter boxes, and more. PetSafe is also offering some major deals on feeders-including Wi-Fi enabled and automatic ones starting at 20 percent off-plus protective fences, litter boxes, car accessories for pets, and more.
We can't forget what's arguably the most important category for your furry friend: toys. Amazon currently has so many on sale, like the Aipper Dog Pack for more than half off. The 12-piece value pack, which has more than 3,700 five-star ratings, consists of squeak toys, a flying disc, teething toys, and more. Cats can enjoy some catnip with these edible wall toys by Potaroma, which are available for just $15 right now. "They're easy to stick to any clean, flat surface and they stay attached to the surface. The little balls spin, which is nice for cats to lick and to rub on," one reviewer wrote.
If you've shopped during Prime Day in the past, you know how quickly the most popular items tend to sell out-so we don't recommend waiting. Remember that today's sale is for Amazon Prime members only, so if you're not already a member, sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the savings.
Below, browse the 27 best Prime Day pet deals available now through tomorrow, June 22 at midnight PT.
Dog Food on Sale
- Wag Dry Dog Food with Grains Chicken and Brown Rice, $21 (originally $36), Amazon
- Wag Dry Dog Food with No Added Grains Beef Lentil Recipe, $27 (originally $46), Amazon
- Wag Wet Canned Dog Food Beef Vegetable Recipe, $12 (originally $20), Amazon
Cat Food Deals
- Kitzy Dry Cat Food Turkey Recipe, $16 (originally $27), Amazon
- Kitzy Dry Cat Food Whitefish and Peas Recipe, $18 (originally $30), Amazon
- Kitzy Wet Cat Food Toppers in Gravy, $14 (originally $23), Amazon
Discounts on Dog Treats
- Wag Chicken flavored Training Treats, $5 (originally $8), Amazon
- Wag Medium Dental Dog Treats, $14 (originally $24), Amazon
- Solimo Chicken Jerky Treats, $14 (originally $18), Amazon
- Solimo Sweet Potato and Duck Wraps, $13 (originally $16), Amazon
- Solimo Sweet Potato and Chicken Wraps, $13 (originally $16), Amazon
- Solimo Duck Jerky Treats, $14 (originally $18), Amazon
Pet Supplies Deals
- Iris Large Elevated Feeder, $21 (originally $23), Amazon
- PetSafe Automatic Cat & Dog Feeder, $90 (originally $120), Amazon
- PetSafe Wi-Fi Enabled Feeder, $136 (originally $170), Amazon
- Iris Premium Pet Litter Box, $70 (originally $80), Amazon
- PetSafe ScoopFree Litter Crystal Tray, $54 (originally $59), Amazon
Pet Protection and Training Deals
- Solimo Flea and Tick Topical Treatment for Small Dogs, $30 (originally $37), Amazon
- PetSafe Wireless Fence Pet Containment System, $260 (originally $300), Amazon
- PetSafe Stay and Play Wireless Fence for Stubborn Dogs, $310 (originally $350), Amazon
- PetSafe Freedom Patio Panel, $138 (originally $160), Amazon
- Iris Pet Training Pad Holder, $25 (originally $40), Amazon
- PetSafe Happy Ride Folding Pet Ramp, $70 (originally $110), Amazon
Pet Toy Deals
- Sedioso Squeaky Stuffed Dog Toy, $11 (originally $13), Amazon
- Aipper Dog Toy 12-Pack, $17 (originally $38), Amazon
- Outward Hound Squeaky Puzzle Plush Toy, $14 (originally $20), Amazon
- Potaroma Edible Catnip Balls Toy, $11 (originally $15), Amazon