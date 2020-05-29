Pets

Are you interested in getting a dog or a cat, or do you already have one? Here's how to keep your faithful companion healthy and happy.

Adolescent Dogs Act Similarly to Teenage Humans, New Study Suggests

Researchers found that pups going through puberty were more likely to ignore their caretakers' commands.
The Four Steps Owners Should Take to Bring Missing Pets Back Home

Don't panic—there are things you can do to prepare for the unthinkable.
Going Back to the Office? How to Help Your Pet Deal

Experts reveal how you can help your cat or dog transition to the new normal.
Is Your Cat Acting Normally? Vets Reveal the Reasons Behind Their Behaviors

Yes, there's a reason your kitty loves boxes.
6 Cat Couches to Let Your Pet Lounge Like Royalty

They're comfortable, durable, and stylish.
The Most Popular Dog Breeds in the Country, According to the American Kennel Club

For the 29th year in a row, the labrador retriever ranks supreme.
Luna, Bella & Lily Top This Year's List of Most Popular Cat Names

These names are just purr-fect.
50 Perfect Names for Black and White

50 Names That Are Perfect for Black and White Cats

These unique options draw inspiration from your pet's gorgeous coat.
Our Favorite Orange Cat Names for Your Brilliantly Colored Feline

50 Orange Cat Names as Vibrant as Your Feline's Personality

Funny Cat Names for Comical Felines

50 Warrior Cat Names for the Most Fearless Felines

The Most Unique Cat Names from A to Z

Why Your Pet Has Been Acting Up Since the Coronavirus Outbreak, According to a Vet

Plus, how you can help them.

The Lowdown on the Latest Pet Food Trends, According to Vets

Music Could Help Your Cat Relax at the Vet, Study Says

Meet the Winners of the Westminster Dog Show

Meet the Winners of the 144th Westminster Dog Show

Growing Up With a Dog Can Improve Children’s Health and Happiness, Studies Find

This DIY Cat House Doubles as a Midcentury Modern Accent Table

This DIY Cat House Doubles as a Midcentury-Modern Accent Table

Kind of hard
Dogs Might Understand Commands Without Training, According to New Study

Turn It Up: Spotify Now Has Playlists Tailored to Your Pet

Sit, Stay, Play: Spotify Now Has Playlists Tailored to Your Pet

3 Pet Etiquette Tips You Should Know

3 Pet Etiquette Tips You Should Know, Even If You Don't Own a Dog

3 Signs Your Dog Might Have a Food Allergy

3 Dog Food Allergy Symptoms You Should Know, According to Vets

How One Animal Lover Is Helping Anxious Pets One Plush Toy at a Time

How to Keep Your Pets Safe During the Holidays, According to Experts

The 5 Most Festive Cat Beds You Can Buy This Holiday Season

9 Gifts for Cat Lovers They Never Knew They Needed—All Under $70

3 Reasons You Should Consider Adopting a Senior Pet

This Weighted Dog Blanket Is Just What Your Anxious Pup Needs

New Study Suggests Owning a Dog Could Add Years to Your Life

A Veterinarian Reveals Whether a Plant-Based Diet Is Safe for Your Pups

Good News Cat Lovers: This New Vaccine Might Finally Help Your Allergy

How to Build a Dog-Wash Station

How to Find the Best Pet Sitting Service, Based on Your Pet's Personality Type

The FDA Says This Common Sugar Substitute Is Dangerous for Dogs

Science Says Petting Your Cat or Dog Can Relieve Stress in Mere Minutes

How to Save a Dog's Life with CPR

17 Names That Will Perfectly Describe Your Hunting Dog

5 Unique Ways Pets Stay Cool in Hot, Humid Weather

