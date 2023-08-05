Pelargonsjuka Is the Colorful Scandi Gardening Trend to Try This Year

When it comes to design and cozy living, it’s no secret that the Scandinavians are doing something right. From ever-popular Scandinavian interior design to smaller design principles like hygge and lagom and to Swedish death cleaning (and let’s not forget about IKEA), the Scandinavians know a thing or two about creating calm and inviting spaces. Now, another drool-worthy Scandi trend is taking over social media feeds—pelargonsjuka.

Loosely translating to "pelargonic disease," this tongue-in-cheek nickname refers to the country’s love of pelargoniums, commonly called geraniums. This gardening trend isn’t just about growing pelargoniums outdoors, however. Since pelargoniums can’t survive cold winters (and Scandinavia experiences notoriously cold winters), they are grown in pots that can be easily moved indoors when the temperature begins to drop. Then, they are enjoyed all winter long.

Pelargoniums vs. Geraniums Plants in the Pelargonium genus are commonly called geraniums, but they aren't technically geraniums at all. A completely separate yet closely related genus called Geranium contains plants that vary significantly from pelargoniums in terms of appearance and care. In pelargonsjuka, pelargoniums are the plants you are after, not true geraniums.

In pelargonsjuka, you’ll find outdoor patios, decks, window boxes, and gardens filled with pots of geraniums of all sizes and colors. Rather than filling our spaces with outdoor decor, pelargonsjuka is about “embracing the simplicity and natural beauty of pelargoniums to create an inviting and relaxed environment,” says Gary Clarke, garden renovation consultant at Aussie Green Thumb. Pelargoniums are revered for their low-maintenance nature and near-constant state of blooming, which makes them ideal for both experienced gardeners and beginners alike.

Here’s what you need to know before trying out this Scandinavian garden trend in your space.

How to Try Pelargonsjuka in Your Home

As gardening trends go, this one is simple and self-explanatory: No heavy lifting or landscaping is required. To nail the look, you need to keep a few things in mind.

Go for Color and Minimalism

First, like many different Scandi design trends, pelargonsjuka is all about finding the line between minimalism and color vibrancy, says Clarke. We’re not going for maximalist style here (although you could totally try that, too). To achieve an authentic pelargonsjuka look, make the pelargoniums front and center in your outdoor decor while keeping everything else minimal.

Choose the Right Planters

Second, choosing the right planters is important. While you could plant pelargoniums directly in the ground, they do well in containers, and growing them in pots makes it easier to bring them indoors when the temperature begins to drop. Since pelargoniums are tender annuals, they won't survive a harsh winter if left outdoors.

As a result, opt for planters that work well both indoors and outdoors so you’re not left repotting the plants every fall and spring. This means choosing containers with adequate drainage holes and can withstand the summer sun and heat.

Besides the practical considerations, planters play a huge role in pulling together the overall aesthetic. If you want a classic, rustic look, terra-cotta pots are a great choice (plus they come in various colors and styles and can be painted). If you prefer a monochromatic or minimalist look, opt for white or beige planters. The options are truly endless!

Styling Counts

Lastly, styling the pelargoniums properly makes all the difference in the final look. Position a few containers together to create a full and luscious display. Group containers of varying heights and shapes to create scale and balance, and place some pots on steps or tables. These flowering plants are sun lovers, so choose bright locations to keep them happily blooming all summer long.

