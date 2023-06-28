Home Improvement Ideas Porches & Outdoor Rooms Amazon Put Tons of Patio Finds on Sale Ahead of Prime Day—and These Are the 10 Best to Shop Snag beach chairs, patio umbrellas, and conversation sets, starting at $40. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Carly Totten is a writer across Dotdash Meredith's brands, including InStyle, Real Simple, People Magazine, and Travel + Leisure. She is an ardent supporter of wearable fashion that's just the right mix of feminine and preppy, and you will often find her shopping for classic pieces from Target. Outside of creating lifestyle content, Carly has worked as a wedding planner for the past decade. She is a lifelong tennis player, runner, baker, and reader who resides outside of Philadelphia. But you can always find Carly planning her next trip to Charleston, S.C. Amazon announced that its shopper-favorite Prime Day sale is returning once again on July 11 and 12. It's a great sale to peruse overall, but it's especially helpful to shop it if you're looking to upgrade everyday basics. While you'll definitely want to add Prime Day's official dates to your calendar, you'll also want to make sure to shop many of the early sales that are already live because many products are quietly discounted to some of the lowest prices they'll reach all year. And you definitely don't want to miss out on any of the hidden sales on top-selling outdoor pieces that you can already scoop up now. The summer is one of the most popular times to embrace spending time outside on your deck, porch, or even at the beach, and the experience is often made much more enjoyable when you have comfy outdoor furniture. Amazon has thousands of pieces for you to consider, but we poured over the site’s top finds in order to uncover the best deals to shop ahead of Amazon Prime Day—and we’re sharing the top 10 below. The Top 10 Early Prime Day Outdoor Furniture and Decor Deals Sand Mine Reversible 5- x 8-Foot Outdoor Rug, $40 (was $60) Blissun 9-Foot Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella, $47 with coupon (was $70) Tommy Bahama Five-Position Backpack Beach Chair, $55 (was $84) Homall Three-Piece Balcony Furniture Set, $95 with coupon (was $140) Grand Patio Premium Steel Bistro Set, $110 (was $160) Best Choice Products Three-Piece Outdoor Wicker Conversation Bistro Set, $120 (was $160) Best Choice Products 10-Foot Solar LED Offset Hanging Market Patio Umbrella, $120 (was $130) Keter Solana 70-Gallon Storage Bench Deck Box, $151 (was $200) Best Choice Products Three-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set, $200 (was $450) Best Choice Products Four-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Set, $250 (was $320) Sand Mine Reversible 5- x 8-Foot Outdoor Rug Amazon Outdoor rugs are a great way to warm up your space and add a pop of pattern and color, and you can scoop up the Sand Mine Reversible Outdoor Rug for $40 during the lead up to Prime Day. It measures 5 x 8 feet, and it’s made from polypropylene (a type of durable plastic). The brand highlights that it’s easy to clean because you can simply brush dirt away and spray the rug down with water, and you also have the option to reverse it. Pick up one for your porch, deck, or RV. Buy It: Sand Mine Reversible 5- x 8-Foot Outdoor Rug, $40 (was $60), Amazon Blissun 9-Foot Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella Amazon The sun’s rays are the strongest during the summer, and shade can offer both protection and relief. So, add a Blissun 9-Foot Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella to your outdoor setup. It has more than 21,500 perfect ratings and almost 2,400 five-star reviews, and it includes a vented 100% polyester umbrella that’s waterproof and UV-resistant. Plus, the frame is made from aluminum, and it includes a crank to allow you to easily open and close it. The brand notes it works well with tables that are as large as 54 inches, so choose your favorite color from the 15 available options while it’s quietly on sale for under $50. Buy It: Blissun 9-Foot Outdoor Market Patio Umbrella, $47 with coupon (was $70), Amazon Tommy Bahama Five-Position Backpack Beach Chair Amazon Beach and lake season is here to stay for the next few months, and a beach chair that’s comfy for lounging and easy to carry is important. During the lead up to Amazon Prime Day, add a Tommy Bahama Five-Position Backpack Beach Chair to your collection. It’s on sale for an impressive 35% off, and it boasts 10,400 five-ratings. The chair only weighs 7 pounds, and it has multiple zippered storage pouches, including a mini cooler. Plus, once you reach the sand, you can choose from five positions that range from sitting to lying down. Buy It: Tommy Bahama Five-Position Backpack Beach Chair, $55 (was $84), Amazon Homall Three-Piece Balcony Furniture Set Amazon It’s not very common to find a three-piece patio furniture set for under $100, but the Homall Balcony Set checks that box. It includes two sizable chairs and a side table with an included glass top, and all three pieces are made from polyethylene rattan (a type of faux rattan that’s weather resistant) with metal frames. Plus, you’ll also receive two chair cushions to add comfort and complete your set. Add this to your balcony, porch, or deck while the under-$100 sale lasts. Buy It: Homall Three-Piece Balcony Furniture Set, $95 with coupon (was $140), Amazon Grand Patio Premium Steel Bistro Set Amazon Give your porch a French bistro treatment with a Grand Patio Premium Steel Bistro Set. It comes with a folding table and two folding chairs that are each only $37 while the sale is live. All three pieces are made from powder-coated, rust-resistant steel, and they arrive fully assembled. The only thing you have to do is unfold each piece and enjoy it. Buy It: Grand Patio Premium Steel Bistro Set, $110 (was $160), Amazon Best Choice Products Three-Piece Outdoor Wicker Conversation Bistro Set Amazon The Best Choice Products Outdoor Wicker Conversation Bistro Set has 2,900 perfect ratings, and it comes with two arm chairs and a side table that measures 15.5 x 15.5 x 17.75 inches. All three pieces are made from weather-resistant wicker and steel frames, according to the brand. Plus, the glass on the side table is removable for easy cleaning. Buy It: Best Choice Products Three-Piece Outdoor Wicker Conversation Bistro Set, $120 (was $160), Amazon Best Choice Products 10-Foot Solar LED Offset Hanging Market Patio Umbrella Amazon The purpose of most patio umbrellas is solely to provide shade, but the Best Choice Products 10-Foot Hanging Market Patio Umbrella is different because it also includes 24 solar powered LED lights that come in handy at night. It includes both a hand-crank lift as well as a tilt system, so you can easily open and close the umbrella as well as find the perfect sun-blocking angle. Choose from up to eight colors while the early Prime Day sale is live. Buy It: Best Choice Products 10-Foot Solar LED Offset Hanging Market Patio Umbrella, $120 (was $130), Amazon Keter Solana 70-Gallon Storage Bench Deck Box Amazon If your deck or backyard has far too many garden tools, cushions, and toys without a solid place to store them, take advantage of the early Amazon Prime Day sale to purchase a Keter Solana 70-Gallon Storage Bench Deck Box. The exterior of the storage container measures 54.6 x 23.4 x 32.8 inches, and the interior storage space measures 50.4 x 19.7 x 15 inches. The entire piece is made from resin that’s weather-resistant, and it also resists rust and dents, according to the brand. Plus, the bench style of the deck box means it can serve as additional seating, which is always handy. Buy It: Keter Solana 70-Gallon Storage Bench Deck Box, $151 (was $200), Amazon Best Choice Products Three-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set Amazon The Best Choice Products Three-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set is quietly marked down by $250, which Amazon notes is its “lowest price in 30 days.” Similar to other conversation sets, this one comes with two chairs, a side table, and cushions. But its bohemian style offers a different feel than other sets on the market. Each piece is made from all-weather wicker and power-coated steel, which offers “years of long-lasting use,” according to the brand. While the sale lasts, make sure to take advantage of this historic low price. Buy It: Best Choice Products Three-Piece Patio Conversation Bistro Set, $200 (was $450), Amazon Best Choice Products Four-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Set Amazon A patio set with two chairs, a sofa, and a coffee table feels like the ultimate collection of pieces to add to your deck, and the Best Choice Products Four-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set includes it all. All of the pieces are made from durable all-weather wicker with steel frames, according to the brand, and the included cushions are also weather- and fade-resistant. The sofa measures 43 x 24 x 31 inches, the chairs each measure 23.5 x 24 x 31 inches, and the coffee table measures 35 x 18 x 17.5 inches, and the sizable set is on-sale for $250 ahead of Prime Day. Buy It: Best Choice Products Four-Piece Outdoor Wicker Patio Set, $250 (was $320), Amazon Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! 