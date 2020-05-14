8 Ways to Throw a Virtual Graduation Party If You Can't Celebrate in Person

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This spring high school and college seniors will be listening to Pomp and Circumstance, watching valedictorian speeches, and hearing their name called from their computer screens rather than having an in-person graduation ceremony. For the 3.7 million high school seniors graduating this spring, 2020 commencement ceremonies will look different than they’ve been picturing since their first day of school. Even though the normal ceremony won’t take place, you can’t celebrate your graduate at home with a virtual grad party. Fire up the webcam, invite all your extended family members, and create a day they’ll remember forever.

1. Host a Video Call

Scheduling a Google Hangouts meeting or sending a Zoom invitation (we recommend setting a meeting password to make your meeting more secure) is an easy and free way to gather everyone in one place. Plus, it’s easy to drop the meeting link into an email invitation or a Facebook group.

2. Make Party Food

The best part about graduation parties (besides celebrating the graduate, of course!) is the food. And while hosting a virtual gathering means you won’t need to provide appetizers for a hundred people, you can still take this opportunity to make or order some of your graduate’s favorite dishes to make the party feel as normal as possible. Try a few of our tasty graduation party appetizers or pick up carry-out from their favorite local restaurant.

3. Send Invitations

Since virtual parties involve things like Zoom links, meeting IDs, and passwords, it’s easier to send the invitation by email rather than print the links on a physical invitation and ask people to type out a long string of letters and numbers. But just because you aren’t sending the typical hard-copy invitation doesn’t mean you can’t get creative with the design! Use an online design service like Canva (it’s free and super easy to use) to create and download a digital invitation you can download and attach to an email invitation or Facebook group. Canva has dozens of festive graduation templates you can easily drop your information into, or totally customize your own invite from scratch (no design experience required!).

4. Look the Part

The graduation cap is easily the most iconic symbol of any graduation, so it’s a no-brainer for any celebration, even if it’s an online party. Many schools are still offering pick-up or delivery of caps and gowns, but if you're not able to get a cap from your school you can easily get one online ahead of the party. Order a graduation cap for just $4.99 from Party City so you can move your tassel from right to left during the virtual commencement speech.

5. Don’t Forget to Decorate

6. Watch a Commencement Address

Celebrities and public figures are doing their part to recognize the graduating seniors this season, and it’s easy to tune in to a virtual celebration. Actor John Krasinski held a virtual graduation on his new show, Some Good News; the program includes wise words from Oprah, Steven Spielberg, Jon Stewart, and Malala.

You can also tune in to a program titled Graduate Together: America Honors The High School Class Of 2020, which will include commencement speeches, musical performances, and other celebrations of this year’s graduates. Tune in to see the appearances by Lebron James, the Jonas Brothers, Olivia Wilde, Malala Yousafzai, Maren Morris, Zendaya, Ben Platt, Megan Rapinoe, and many more. President Barack Obama will deliver the official commencement address. The program airs Saturday, May 16th at 8:00 p.m. CST on CBS.

7. Have a Card Shower

Typically each guest at a graduation party signs a guest book with their name and a note of congratulations. Since you won’t have everyone gathering in one place this year, organize a virtual card shower for your graduate. When you send out the text, email, or Facebook invitation for the virtual gathering, let all the guests know you’d like them to send well wishes in a card (and be sure to give an address). If you’re asked to send a card, this Congrats, Grad Card, $5, Rifle Paper Co. is my go-to graduation card. Plus, you can easily borrow one of these meaningful graduation quotes and sayings if you’re not sure what to write.

8. Send a Graduation Announcement