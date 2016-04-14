16 Classic Party Appetizers That Deserve a Spot on Your Menu
Good friends and great food determine the success of any soirée. Whip up these modern takes on classic party foods like shrimp cocktail, artichoke dip, fondue, and deviled eggs—your guests won't be able to stop hovering around the snack table!
Basic Meatballs
These magnificent meatballs taste like an Italian grandmother made them—but you can have them on the table in under an hour. Put a twist on the traditional with one of our variations like chicken-chorizo, lamb, and shrimp-pork.
Creamy Cashew and Onion Dip
This vegan take on classic onion dip pairs perfectly with any chopped seasonal veggies. For added flavor, lightly grill your vegetables before serving. Finish the party platter with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp
Serve this quick shrimp appetizer with homemade chile-garlic mayo. To prep before party time, marinate the shrimp and wrap it with bacon. Simply broil for 7 minutes and serve warm.
Banh Mi Bruschetta
This bruschetta is reminiscent of the classic sandwich. To make, top toasted baguette slices with deli ham, fresh cucumber, carrots, and jalapenos. Finish the easy party appetizer with fresh cilantro and a squeeze of lime.
Soy Ginger Shishito Peppers
To make this healthy appetizer recipe, toast fresh shishito peppers in an air fryer ($100, Target) until they are lightly charred and blistered. Toss the cooked peppers with a homemade ginger soy sauce and serve immediately.
Fried Bacon-Wrapped Smokies
Smokies have been a party buffet mainstay for decades. One-up the traditional saucy recipe by wrapping in bacon, frying, and sprinkling with a little brown sugar.
Parmesan-Ranch Sweet Potato Snack Mix
Cheesy crackers, pretzels, mixed nuts, and sweet potato chips make a great base for this snack mix. Bake with a butter ranch dressing mix and top with fresh Parmesan cheese for an unforgettable snack.
Gluten-Free Supreme Pizza Fondue
Fondue is a classic party snack. Give it a modern update with this gluten-free recipe for pizza fondue. Simply toss classic pizza toppings like Italian sausage, mushrooms, and peppers in your slow cooker ($20, Walmart) with bottled marinara sauce. Serve the finished slow cooker dip with fresh veggies, cheese, and baguette slices.
Party-Ready Smoky Cheese Balls
These cheese balls call for just five basic ingredients and any topper you like—bacon, pistachios, cranberries, or fresh herbs. Prep this make-ahead party appetizer up to one month before serving and freeze. Let thaw overnight and serve.
Apple-Pomegranate Topped Brie
A homemade topping of apples, pomegranate, and pecans is the star of this cheesy appetizer. Serve the warm Brie alongside apple and pear slices, an assortment of crackers, and crusty bread.
Lemon-Dill Artichoke Dip
No need to rely on your favorite chain restaurant to provide warm, decadent spinach-artichoke dip. This one is brightened up with lots of fresh lemon, dill, and feta cheese.
Plank-Smoked Portobello Mushrooms
Instead of stuffing your mushrooms with cream cheese, use spinach, pecans, and cheddar cheese. Grill them for just 15 minutes until they're soft and lightly smoked. They'll disappear faster than you can say "finger food"!
Chile Lime-Grilled Tiger Shrimp with Avocado Cream
No more boring shrimp cocktail! Grill the biggest shrimp you can find and serve with a fresh avocado cream for an unforgettable seafood appetizer.
Roasted Dates with Bacon
Adding bacon to any food exponentially increases the deliciousness. Case in point? These classic bacon roasted dates.
Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
Prep this buffalo chicken dip in just 15 minutes and watch it get warm and bubbly in your slow cooker ($40, Target). Serve this easy slow cooker appetizer with fresh celery, carrots, and chips.
Paleo Avocado Deviled Eggs
Our take on classic deviled eggs is Paleo-friendly thanks to a homemade mayo and fresh avocado. Serve the finished appetizer recipe with fresh chives and cracked black pepper.