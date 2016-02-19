There's no need to play bartender at Thanksgiving. Set up a well-stocked bar cart and let your friends and family do the rest. If they need a nudge in the right direction, our popular pumpkin pie nog is always a hit during holiday parties, or print out instructions for these 10 cocktails that pair well with Thanksgiving and let your guests shake up their favorite. Stock up on these essentials for your bar cart:

Liquors like vodka, tequila, whiskey, gin, and rum.

Fun mixers like club soda, tonic water, fruit juice, and simple syrups.

Garnishes like olives and fresh fruit.

Basics including ice, cocktail napkins, and straws!