10 Free Printable Mason Jar Gift Tags to Download Right Now
Chocolate-Lovers Mason Jar
We want all the chocolate, all the time, and we bet your friends do, too. Fill up a large Mason jar (you can get a 12-pack for $9.99 at Michaels), attach our free printable tag, and make their day. Make it pretty by laying dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate for an ombre look.
Margarita in a Jar
The key to a great margarita? Tequila of course! And our adorable printable tags, which will help you gift the perfect marg. All you need is fresh lime, tequila, mix, and salt. Simply shake right in the jar and serve. No vacation needed.
Mason Jar Terrarium
Style up succulents and gift these adorable Mason jar terrariums. To get the look, layer colored pebbles, potting soil, and decorative rocks (such as Ashland River Pebbles, $3.19, Michaels). Add one or two succulents to each jar, and finish with our 'plant lady' gift tag.
DIY Doggie Gift Jar
This is the perfect gift for any pooch-loving pal. Fill a jar with doggie musts like treats, tennis balls, and toys (such as the Dog Rope Toy, $1.99, Target). Make it even more special with a custom leash or collar.
New Parents Mason Jar Gift
A Mason jar filled with new parent must-haves is a gift they'll totally appreciate. Choose easy essentials like instant coffee, on-the-go drink pouches, and snacks. Make the gift even sweeter with an offer to babysit so the new parents can enjoy a date night out.
Movie Night in a Jar
Sometimes staying in beats going out. Treat friends to a family-friendly movie night, and let the credits roll. Fill a jar with concession stand favorites like popcorn, candy, and soda. Tip: Target has a large selection of theater-style candy boxes for just a dollar (like Airheads Theater Box, $0.99) so you can fill the jar without breaking your budget.
Coffee-Lovers Gift
Instead of a coffee shop gift card, present a Mason jar filled with morning must-haves. With instant coffee and whole beans, this jar is a caffeine-lover's dream. Once you print our free gift tags, use plain twine (such as Natural Jute Cord, $1.99, Michaels) to attach it to the jar.
Housewarming Gift
Buying a home deserves a celebration! Pop the bubbly and toast the new owners. We filled this jar with home essentials like candles, towels, a cookbook (Chrissy Tiegen's Cravings, $17.99, Target, is one of our favorites), and of course, champagne.
Spa in a Jar
Treat yourself and your friends! Fill a jar with at-home spa essentials like bath oils, sponges, and salt scrubs. Toss in your favorite eye mask (or make your own lavender soothing eye mask), and prepare to relax.
Game-Night Gift
We bet your friends will love this game-night gift. Fill a jar with dice, cards, chips, then prepare your best poker face. If you'd rather gift a traditional board game (here are 22 of our favorites!), add a gift card so your recipient can choose one they don't already have.