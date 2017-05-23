10 Free Printable Mason Jar Gift Tags to Download Right Now

By BH&amp;G Crafts Editors
Updated April 23, 2020
Transform a Mason Jar into the sweetest DIY gift. We've got free printable gift tags and ideas for perfect presents. These Mason Jar gift ideas—including stunning succulents and cocktails—are easy to DIY and are sure to make everyone smile.
Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 10

Chocolate-Lovers Mason Jar

Print the FREE tag

We want all the chocolate, all the time, and we bet your friends do, too. Fill up a large Mason jar (you can get a 12-pack for $9.99 at Michaels), attach our free printable tag, and make their day. Make it pretty by laying dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate for an ombre look.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Margarita in a Jar

Print the FREE tag

The key to a great margarita? Tequila of course! And our adorable printable tags, which will help you gift the perfect marg. All you need is fresh lime, tequila, mix, and salt. Simply shake right in the jar and serve. No vacation needed.

3 of 10

Mason Jar Terrarium

Print the FREE tag

Style up succulents and gift these adorable Mason jar terrariums. To get the look, layer colored pebbles, potting soil, and decorative rocks (such as Ashland River Pebbles, $3.19, Michaels). Add one or two succulents to each jar, and finish with our 'plant lady' gift tag.

Advertisement

4 of 10

DIY Doggie Gift Jar

Print the FREE tag

This is the perfect gift for any pooch-loving pal. Fill a jar with doggie musts like treats, tennis balls, and toys (such as the Dog Rope Toy, $1.99, Target). Make it even more special with a custom leash or collar.

5 of 10

New Parents Mason Jar Gift

Print the FREE tag

A Mason jar filled with new parent must-haves is a gift they'll totally appreciate. Choose easy essentials like instant coffee, on-the-go drink pouches, and snacks. Make the gift even sweeter with an offer to babysit so the new parents can enjoy a date night out.

6 of 10

Movie Night in a Jar

Print the FREE tag

Sometimes staying in beats going out. Treat friends to a family-friendly movie night, and let the credits roll. Fill a jar with concession stand favorites like popcorn, candy, and soda. Tip: Target has a large selection of theater-style candy boxes for just a dollar (like Airheads Theater Box, $0.99) so you can fill the jar without breaking your budget.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Coffee-Lovers Gift

Print the FREE tag

Instead of a coffee shop gift card, present a Mason jar filled with morning must-haves. With instant coffee and whole beans, this jar is a caffeine-lover's dream. Once you print our free gift tags, use plain twine (such as Natural Jute Cord, $1.99, Michaels) to attach it to the jar.

8 of 10

Housewarming Gift

Print the FREE tag

Buying a home deserves a celebration! Pop the bubbly and toast the new owners. We filled this jar with home essentials like candles, towels, a cookbook (Chrissy Tiegen's Cravings, $17.99, Target, is one of our favorites), and of course, champagne.

9 of 10

Spa in a Jar

Print the FREE tag

Treat yourself and your friends! Fill a jar with at-home spa essentials like bath oils, sponges, and salt scrubs. Toss in your favorite eye mask (or make your own lavender soothing eye mask), and prepare to relax.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Game-Night Gift

Print the FREE tag

We bet your friends will love this game-night gift. Fill a jar with dice, cards, chips, then prepare your best poker face. If you'd rather gift a traditional board game (here are 22 of our favorites!), add a gift card so your recipient can choose one they don't already have.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com