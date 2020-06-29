Host the Perfect Poolside Party Complete with Sunny Accessories and Refreshing Bites

Ron and Jamie wanted the beaming sun to accessorize, not steal, the show. Their solution? A protective cabana-style tent trimmed in pool blue and tangerine. Underneath, the pair assembled a host of textures that range from chairs with a chunky, sweater-like weave to fabrics with geometric and paint-splotch patterns.

A Boutique Tents cabana shades JANUS et Cie's "Tosca" armchairs and "Mirthe" table. Tumblers from Devine are as colorful as Bloom & Plume flowers and Inner Gardens kumquat trees. The "Commodore" lantern and rug are from Harbinger.