Must-Have Party Supplies
Stocked Bar
If all else fails, a brimming bar cart will keep your party afloat. Not sure what to buy? We keep our bar padded with vodka, gin, whiskey, and rum, for starters. Soda water, tonic, and citrus fruits are good mixers to have on hand.
Mason Jars
There are oodles of ways to use a collection of mason jars at your party: as drink glasses, candle holders, vases, or snack containers. The classic looking jars are inexpensive and inject vintage charm into any gathering.
Pretty Plates
A few patterned plates mixed in with your regular servingware is an easy way to keep your buffet table looking fun and modern. Troll sales and vintage shops for pretty, inexpensive finds.
Editor's Tip: Keep full sets of 6-inch salad plates and 12-inch dinner plates as a go-to, and mix in fun found plates when you can.
Disposable Silverware
Gone are the days of plain white plastic forks. Disposable silverware now comes in a variety of colors, materials, and styles. Dress up chic wooden silverware with patterned washi tape for a look all your own.
Floral Foam
To make magazine-worthy floral arrangements and centerpieces, floral foam is a must-have. After a quick soak in water, the foam is ready for your flowers and greens.
Editor's Tip: To make your arrangement last beyond the celebration, place it in the sink and gently soak with water every three to four days. Fruit may need to be removed earlier.
Ribbon
When decorating for a party, we’re shameless about using ribbon. We use it to tie silverware, decorate dining chairs, and wrap party favors. Best yet: keeping a few rolls of nonholiday ribbon around is also great for wrapping birthday packages.
Decorative Pitchers
Don't get stuck playing bartender at your party. Whip up a big-batch party cocktail and relax. These cocktails for a crowd are the perfect way to entertain with ease.
Candles
Glowing candlelight makes even the most casual party feel special. As a minimum, we like to have white votive candles and taper candles on hand, but keeping an array of sizes and colors will have you prepared for anything. Stock up when you see a sale.
Party Snacks
Keeping a few nonperishable snacks in the pantry will save you time and money when building your party menu. We love a mix of salty and sweet: chocolate candies, microwaveable popcorn, mixed nuts, and dried fruit.
Paper Napkins
Pretty paper napkins might seem like a nonessential, but having to use a paper towel in a pinch is just not as cute. Stock up on fun patterns and colors to be party-ready.
Editor's Tip: Layer two napkins and punch a pretty shape through the top one. The bottom napkin will show through.
Serving Trays
Plates, platters, trays, and even cutting boards are all fun ways to serve party appetizers. We like to mix shapes, colors, and sizes for the most festive look.
Editor's Tip: When displaying food, consider a color scheme. We love the way the chartreuse bowls and olives shown here play off the cranberry-color tray.
Streamlined Storage
Never be on the hunt for party supplies again! Silverware organizers are the perfect place to stash party must-haves like drink garnishes, tea lights, and napkins.
Party Playlist
Keep a running playlist of new songs as you find them, so you're not scrambling for a party soundtrack hours before the event begins. Even better, have a couple playlists prepared for different types of parties. Rat Pack-era songs are great for formal parties, while pop favorites are perfect for a cocktail hour.
Cocktail Napkins
Keep your surfaces clear of stains with paper cocktail napkins. Place them near your bar and around the party so guests can grab as they drink. Dress up a stack of plain white sheets with a fun homemade stamp.