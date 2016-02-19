21 Ways to Host the Ultimate Oscar Night Party
Party Hollywood-Style
Gather friends for the hottest ticket of the season: a front-row seat to the Academy Awards in the comfort of your glammed-up home. Get yours started with a grenadine-topped champagne cocktail and sparkly stir sticks.
Create an Oscar-Worthy Setting
One glance at your living room and guests will be starstruck. Set out fresh flowers, light small candles, and hang strung paper-glitter stars for a display as good as gold. Set up a DIY drink station and let guests play mixologist!
Party Accents
Check your local party supply store for fun party accents like these gold mini statues. Add them to your DIY drink station with fun confetti glasses and plenty of champagne.
Buy It: 12 STATUE Chocolate GOLD Candy Party Favors, $27, Etsy
Serve Popcorn in Boxes
The star of all movie snacks? Popcorn, of course! Serve the iconic theater snack in paper popcorn containers. Use plain white or colored—either way, these festive boxes make it easy to mingle and munch all evening long.
Serve 5-Star Desserts
Champagne flutes make great glasses for sweet treats. Fill them with homemade vanilla pudding or make individual brownie trifles. These dressed-up desserts—complete with a gold spoon and tied with a black bow—make it easy to grab and enjoy between commercials.
Nail Polish Party Favors
The awards don't air until later, but the red carpet will be rocking much earlier. Start your party an hour or two before the show so you can eyeball all the fashions. These preparty favors let you and your girls get all prettied up, too!
Make Bow Tie Napkins
We'll take a round of black cocktail napkins with a twist, please! The slick stunners can be made in three easy steps: Fold a square black napkin into thirds, scrunch the middle, and tie a small piece of black fabric around the middle of the napkin. Twist ties also work just as well!
Make Swag Bags
Give guests the celeb treatment with an adorable bag of Oscar night swag: chocolate stars, mini bottles of liqueur, and red-hot lipstick. Look for bags at your local crafts stores, then stamp away.
Chic Champagne Floats
This boozy dessert deserves an award. Scoop your favorite sorbet ahead of party time and top with homemade berry syrup. Finish each glass with your favorite champagne or prosecco and a fresh lemon peel twist.
Glam Up Appetizers
Simple party hors d'oeuvres like this blackberry- and prosciutto- topped crostini get instant 5-star ratings when topped with star-studded garnishes. Make your own using toothpicks, paper stars, and hot glue, or buy them online or at your local crafts supply store.
Buy It: Twinkle Twinkle Little Star Gold Drink Stirrers, $5.99, Etsy
Outstanding Original Olives
Nothing says party like a sophisticated olive and cheese tray. Apricot-draped feta and fresh rosemary give this medley of umami-flavored party appetizer snacks a leg up on the competition.
Easy Drink Garnish
Pour a party-ready glass of champagne! Simply garnish your glass with thick slices of star fruit. Add a small slit at the bottom and hang them on the side of each champagne flute.
Red Carpet Refreshments
Offer to swap champagne for a signature red carpet cocktail. A quick dip in citrus juice and edible glitter gives this pink Prosecco concoction a paparazzi-approved look.
Premiere Dip Platter
Give your go-to party baguette something to talk about with a double-feature of dips. Starring market-fresh mozzarella and basil or garlic-baked eggplant—the cast is sure to win your audience's vote.
Movie Montage Meatballs
For a starter that will steal the show, slow-cook homemade turkey-oat meatballs in a bubbling blend of lime juice, soy, and molasses. Serve them with crusty bread or crackers.
Oscar Night Party Games
Entertain guests with a fun Oscar trivia quiz or download our printable bingo cards. The rules are easy-peasy: Watch the awards (and the commercials) for appearances of instances on your card. Use gold star stickers as markers. The first person to fill a row wins.
Apple-Pomegranate Topped Brie
This elegant appetizer featuring baked Brie cheese and chopped apple earns nominations for both Best Presentation and Best Taste. It's best with crisp crackers and sliced fresh fruit.
Star-Struck Cookies
Thanks to edible gold glitter, these cutout cookies have all the glitz and glam of Tinseltown. Look for the glitter at your local crafts supply store.
Chocolate-in-a-Leading-Role Cake
Rich dark chocolate and market-fresh raspberries costar in this showstopping dessert. Just before serving, top each cake with a drizzle of creamy chocolate truffle icing.
And the Oscar Goes To...
Quick! Before the show begins, make your own award predictions on our free downloadable ballot. Gold-dipped pencils and chic clipboards (available at your local office supply store) fancy them up in an easy, inexpensive way.
Do the Hollywood Walk
Make your own walk of fame by scattering large glitter-paper stars around your living room. Just don't forget to tape the star stepping-stones down for safety!