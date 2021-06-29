How to Host a Summer Olympics Watch Party

I'm generally not the biggest sports fan, but when the Olympics come around I cancel all my plans and schedule my days around watching gymnastics, synchronized swimming, and beach volleyball. The Summer Olympics happen every four years, and were actually supposed to happen last summer—but like so many other events in 2020, the competition was postponed due to the pandemic. If you missed watching the games last summer, not to worry, because they've been rescheduled—and the events start in just a few weeks!