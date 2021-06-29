How to Host a Summer Olympics Watch Party
The games are (finally) back!
I'm generally not the biggest sports fan, but when the Olympics come around I cancel all my plans and schedule my days around watching gymnastics, synchronized swimming, and beach volleyball. The Summer Olympics happen every four years, and were actually supposed to happen last summer—but like so many other events in 2020, the competition was postponed due to the pandemic. If you missed watching the games last summer, not to worry, because they've been rescheduled—and the events start in just a few weeks!
The 2020 Summer Olympics will begin on Friday, July 23, 2021, and run through Sunday, August 8, 2021. I'm so excited about it, I've already planned small watch parties for myself and a few friends. If you're an Olympics fan like myself (or simply just excited about the return of sporting events after a long year without them), consider hosting your own watch party.
Invite a few pals over to cheer on team USA, and maybe even compete in a few at-home games of your own. Here's everything you'll need to throw the ultimate Olympics watch party.
Set the Scene
Hold your own opening ceremonies for your party guests! Hang a patterned Olympic backdrop ($11, Amazon) in the party area to welcome everyone, then set out a faux Olympic torch ($4, Party City) and other themed props so guests can use the area as a photo booth throughout the party.
Start Streaming
The most important thing to have at your gathering is a way to actually watch the events. Consider setting up a large screen at your party so everyone can see. If you're in the market for a new television, order a 55-inch Smart TV ($399, Best Buy), or if it's nice out, set up a backyard movie screen and use a projector to watch the games outdoors. You can watch the opening ceremonies as well as all of the events on NBC, NBCOlympics.com, or the NBC Sports app.
Gold Medal-Worthy Snacks
We love an excuse to go all out, so we'll be rooting for team USA while snacking on flag-themed snacks. Make this delicious berry-topped flag cake, or prepare a red, white, and blue snack board for your guests.
Host Your Own Games
Who says the competitions have to be left to the pros? While you're waiting for the next event to start, host a few games of your own! Hand out red, white, and blue sweat bands ($10, Amazon) and assemble into teams to play backyard games like cornhole or bocce ball.
Make Patriotic Cocktails
It wouldn't be a summer party without a cold drink, and we've got plenty of red, white, and blue cocktail recipes to help you keep the drink bar on-theme. If you're hosting an adults-only gathering, serve these festive USA-inspired shooters, or mix up a family-friendly pitcher of watermelon-mint coolers instead.
Host a Medal Ceremony
Everyone's a winner at this party! Queue up the National Anthem on your portable speaker ($50, Walmart) and call guests up to a makeshift podium one by one to award them a gold, silver, or bronze medal as a party favor.
Buy It: Gold, Silver, and Bronze Medals ($14 for 12, Amazon)
