How to Host a Terrarium-Making Party
Succulent Soiree
Gather the girls for a pretty terrarium-making party complete with wine and sweets. Get easy DIY ideas and free party printables for making your next girls night in one to remember.
Mail Party Invites
First things first: Send this adorable invite to gather your pals for an evening of creating. Just download our free printable invite, fill in the place and time, and pop it in the mail. Be sure to ask guests to RSVP well before the party date so you can grab enough supplies for everyone.
Custom Place Settings
Once you know how many guests you're expecting, make individual place settings for each person. Add a store-bought natural wood tray ($23 for six, Amazon) to each place setting at the table (this will keep the mess to a minimum), and fill it with all the supplies necessary to build the perfect terrarium. Guests can build their creations right on the tray, keeping excess dirt, rocks, and moss contained (and not on the floor!).
Pretty Place Cards
A mini terra-cotta pot ($19 for 15, Amazon) with an adorable place card lets each guest know where to sit, and the mini pots are perfect take-home presents! To create the place setting, fill the pot with floral foam ($5, Michaels), which will anchor the metal clip. Use moss and succulents to cover the top, and insert a coiled piece of gold wire. Finish by adding a name to our free printable cards.
DIY: Dipped Tools
Gift each guest a personalized set of miniature garden tools ($6 for a 3-piece set, Amazon) dipped in pretty paint to use for their terrarium and then to take home as a party favor! To get the dipped look, start with tools that have natural wood handles. Tape the handle and dip the bottom third of each in a light paint color.
Set Out a Succulent Tray
Display arrangements of small succulents around the table to give guests easy access while they build their terrariums. Use small succulent clippings for smaller terrariums. Galvanized metal cake stands add the perfect rustic touch to a natural tablescape.
Gather Supplies
Keep terrarium supplies on hand by scattering Mason jars of small pebbles ($4, Michaels), dirt, and moss ($5, Michaels) around the table. For a party with a large number of guests, make several sets of jars for easier access. Fill the jars with each ingredient and use our downloadable cards to label each jar.
Prepare the Surface
Set up a large table with craft trays and the terrarium supplies so guests will have easy access to all the materials. Keep post-party cleanup easy by covering the table with a long sheet of thick craft paper ($5, The Home Depot).
Terrarium How-To
Not sure exactly what order to place each of the elements to create the perfect terrarium? No problem! Print out this adorable how-to guide for each place setting so every party guest can create the best layering of earthy ingredients. Pair it with an individual hanging terrarium ($7, Walmart) guests can layer all their materials in.
Time to Make Terrariums
Serve some wine, put on some tunes, and start creating! Since the majority of your time at the table will be spent making the terrariums, it's important that everything is within reach. Fill glass Mason jars ($10 for 12, Target) with all the necessary materials and line the jars down the middle of the table for easy access. Adding different colors and styles of rocks or moss to the table will ensure that each terrarium creation is unique.
Prepare a Treat Table
Create a separate table display for snacks to keep them away from the dirt and plants. Tie your decorative elements together by displaying treats on the same style of cake stand as the mini succulents on the craft table.
Decorate Cupcakes with Succulent-Inspired Frosting
Guests will love eating succulent-themed snacks almost as much as they'll love making their own terrariums. White cupcakes decorated with piped succulents are the perfect party treat! Stick with the party's natural theme by using a marble or plain wood cupcake tower to display the sweets.
Serve Succulent-Inspired Cookies
Graham cracker crumbles and piped icing succulents make the perfect sugar cookie toppers (these are from Yum-E Cookies). Display these yummy snacks the same way you set up the succulents to keep the theme going throughout the entire party.
Add Finishing Touches
Mix in small floral accents with the succulents to give each terrarium a pop of color. These flowers can set a color theme for your party. We love the pop of bright pink mini roses against the earth tones in the terrariums.
Show and Tell
When everyone has created their terrariums, gather the gals and have them show off their finished creations. This is the perfect time to snap a picture-perfect Instagram photo.
Go Home With Tiny Terrariums
Send each party guest home with their own terrarium that's perfect for displaying on a window ledge or hanging by a twine loop. Give terrariums a spritz of water every few days—we like to use a plant mister ($12, Amazon)—to keep the succulents growing and the moss fresh.