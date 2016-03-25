Host a DIY Spa Party
DIY Spa Party
Gather your best girls and get ready to relax. We've planned a do-it-yourself spa day complete with homemade treatments, fresh fare, and of course, cocktails.
DIY Beauty Bar
A beauty bar complete with pamper-yourself essentials like nail polish, flowers, and homemade salt scrubs is the heart of the party. Be sure to include plenty of candles -- they set the mood for an ultra-relaxing day.
Chic Seating
Set out coordinating poufs and fluffy pillows for easy, breezy seating. Toss in a few throw blankets so your guests feel comfortable and extra cozy.
Serene Setting
Cheerful bouquets brighten up your space with color and fragrance. We choose a happy mix of peonies, ranunculus, succulents, and sweet-smelling eucalyptus. Dim the lights and let candles create a relaxing amber glow.
Petal Power
Add a few petals to softening hand and foot soaks for an extra touch of aah. We opted for inexpensive blooms like carnations and daisies.
Spa Essentials
Put together a DIY scrub and butter station. Be sure to stock it with spoons, pretty glass jars, and essential oils.
Make: Whipped Coconut Oil Body Butter
This body butter is ultra-luscious thanks to a blend of almond and coconut oil. Give guests the chance to customize their own jar with a variety of essential oils.
Make: Sugar Sea Salt Scrub
It wouldn't be a spa party without an invigorating sea salt scrub. Raw sugar gives this blend coarse texture, while essential oils add sweet scents.
Make: Clay Hand and Foot Soak
A skin-softening blend of French green clay, Epsom salts, and baking soda is the perfect start to DIY manicures. You can find French green clay online or at health food stores.
Polish Perfected
Skip the salon and get polishing! Take turns painting each other's nails in the colors of the moment, such as deep reds and bright purple. Keep polish remover and towels on-hand for quick touch-ups.
Stock the Bar Cart
Hydrate with refreshing infused waters and healthy juices. Try a blend of cucumber, lime, or fresh floral flowers (we used pesticide-free roses). Add pitchers of green juices and fresh-squeezed drinks to complete the cart.
Spa Sips
Spa time is cocktail time. Whip up a couple signature drinks like our Ginger-Peach Bellini and Herbed Blackberries on the Rocks. We served them on a tray decorated with cut succulents.
Eat: Avocado and Pesto Tomatoes
Purchased pesto and a two-step technique mean these sweet tomato bites are a low-stress recipe to make. Be sure to look for large basil leaves for effortless assembly.
Eat: Shrimp Spring Rolls with Chimichurri Sauce
Grab-and-go bites mean plenty of time for relaxation. Roll up a batch of spring rolls with shrimp and veggies, and serve them with our herby chimichurri sauce.
Eat: Honey-Quinoa Salad
Keep things light and easy with a refreshing sweet and savory salad. A ginger-honey dressing soaks quinoa, dried fruit, and lettuce with maximum flavor. Top with chopped cashews for crunch.
Eat: Cilantro-Lime Chicken Salad
Make this zesty chicken salad ahead of time for hands-off hosting. To serve, scoop into corn or flour tortillas and top with fresh cilantro, chili powder, and red onion.
Eat: Berry-Mint Granita
An overnight freeze time is all it takes to whip up this ruby red dessert. Simply blend fresh berries, lemon, sugar, and mint, then freeze. A squeeze of fresh lime brings the whole dessert together.
Party Favor: Gemstone Soaps
Faceted gemstone soaps are the perfect spa day party favor. Whip up a big batch ahead of time, then set out for day-of gifting. No need for fancy molds or ingredients -- all it takes is a loaf pan and three ingredients.