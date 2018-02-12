If you're looking for a fun (and practical) DIY project to try, make a fabric checkerboard your family can enjoy long after this game night ends.

Make the board:

Start with two large cloth napkins ($11 for a 6-pack, Walmart) and use painters tape to tape off a 16x16-inch square around the outside edge of one of the napkins. Mark a pattern of 2-inch squares to create a checkerboard pattern; start with the top row, and tape off the squares with painters tape. Paint every other square a solid color, and continue taping and painting squares until four rows are painted. Continue the process with a second color until the board is covered. When the paint is dry, glue a pom-pom trim ($3, Target) to the outer edge of the backside of the napkin. Place the painted napkin on top of the second, unpainted napkin and secure with glue.

Make the playing pieces:

Purchase 2-inch wood circle disks and cut half-circle pieces of colored felt in coordinating colors so that the pieces fit over the wood circles. Glue the felt pieces to the wood circles and continue until you have 12 of each color. When the glue is dry, cut 12 whole circles of each color and glue to the backs of the circles.