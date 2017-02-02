Gorgeous Party Place Settings

Hosting a dinner party? Planning an outdoor picnic? Set the table for party time with these simple and stunning place settings. We've got easy ideas for silverware, centerpieces, and party-ready tables that are perfect for any occasion.
Gorgeous Greenery

Create a stunning centerpiece with fresh greenery like eucalyptus and a string of mums. Simply remove mum blooms from their stems and use fishing line to string them down the table. Dark silverware, chambray napkins, and kraft paper tags complete this whimsical table.

Patriotic Party

Pattern play is our favorite way to showcase the red, white, and blue. To get the look, thrift vintage plates in one shade of blue. Place each on a white charger and accent with a red plaid napkin, white silverware, and a simple vase of monotone flowers.

Spring Soiree

Dyed eggs aren't just for Easter! Pale blue eggs make perfect place cards. Garnish each with mini flowers and even sprigs of herbs. Keep the rest of the table neutral so the eggs are the focal point.

Floral Knots

Layering floral linens gives this country table a sweet, feminine vibe. This table is perfect for Sunday brunch when topped with fresh pink flowers and a simple knotted napkin.

Menu Matters

Showcase the star of any dinner party—the food—with this simple setting. A chambray napkin and white plates allow pretty printed menus to be the focal point.

Fresh Setting

Turn to the produce aisle for a simple place setting. Ruby radishes pop against pastel blue plates and pale pink patterned napkins. Farmers market flowers add a fresh touch.

Black and White

This table proves basic doesn't have to be boring. Echo the color scheme of anemone flowers with white plates and dark linens.

Fresh Greens

A sprig of parsley is all it takes to create a simple summer place setting. Instead of napkins, tie your parsley in tea towels with twine.

Pattern Play

For this party, more is more. Layer patterned plates in a one-color family and top with a colorful napkin or bandanna. Keep the tablecloth a solid color and finish with metallic accents.

Linen-Less Look

Skip the tablecloth and place mats for this beachy table. Pretty palm leaves and tall concrete candleholders give this table a casual vibe with pops of color.

Watercolor

Celebrate the beauty of delicate flowers and colors with lightly dyed linens and fresh flowers. This charming table is perfect for afternoon tea.

Traditional Tabletop

Classic silverware and white plates pop against a dramatic napkin in this dinner party-ready place setting. Add a few rustic touches with wooden napkin rings and colorful fresh flowers.

All That Glitters

For the ultimate fancy table, go for the gold. Pops of metallic on the plates, napkin rings, and centerpieces give this table a luxe look. Play up the color scheme by keeping the napkins and flowers a crisp white.

Put a Bow On It

Instead of rolling up your napkin, wrap ribbon around the middle and cinch into a bow. A garnet-color table cloth allows the pale bow to pop.

Spring Blooms

Play up the season in this spring place setting. A pastel napkin and plates allow a garden-fresh daffodil to pop. Add to the drama with a dark patterned charger, tablecloth, and rose gold silverware.

Nature-Inspired Neutrals

Rocks deserve a place on the table! Let their look inspire this subtle place setting. Small patterns and burlap napkins allow touches of nature, like rocks and flowers, to shine.

Seascape Table

Borrow beachy colors like blue and white, and transform them into an elegant outdoor table. Add upscale touches like enamel napkin rings and colored glassware to keep the table from being too casual.

Beautiful Neutrals

Stick to shades of gray and beige in this neutral tabletop. Add a luxe look with pops of silver and gold.

