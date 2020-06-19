Gatherings

Get your family and friends together for a casual party with tips for everyday entertaining. From a weeknight grill out with neighbors to a weekend cocktail party with friends, we've got helpful ideas for food, decor, activities, and more.

Fun Summer Party Ideas

Throw a Summer Burger Bash

Everything You Need to Host the Ultimate Summer Burger Bash

This party, complete with super juicy burgers, will make you neighborhood royalty.
Read More
Throw Your Own Ice Cream Social

Throw Your Own Ice Cream Social

Host an epic ice cream social complete with homemade sundaes and bubbly summer beverages. Whip up a batch of homemade no-churn ice cream and let your guests add their own toppers. We even have tips for preventing melty messes!
Read More
Adorable Summer Watermelon Party Ideas

Adorable Summer Watermelon Party Ideas

Slice into summer with a festive watermelon-themed party that’s sweet as can be. We’re celebrating the season with a laid-back soiree filled with crafty DIY décor, shortcut treats, and plenty of fresh juicy melon.
Read More
12 Secrets to Throwing an Unforgettable Summer Dinner Party

12 Secrets to Throwing an Unforgettable Summer Dinner Party

Summertime means there are more hours in the day, so make the most of them! Enjoy time with friends and family by throwing an unforgettable summer dinner party.
Read More
Throw a Gorgeous Rosé-Theme Party

Throw a Gorgeous Rosé-Theme Party

Grab your girlfriends, open a few bottles of your favorite rosé, and put our simple party hacks to work to create the most fun grown-up party ever. Including simple (but classy) food ideas and the best rosé-based cocktails, we’ve got everything you need for this upscale soiree!
Read More
Throw an Outdoor Luau Party

Throw an Outdoor Luau Party

Let’s luau! Throw the ultimate tropical celebration with our tips and party hacks. We’ve rounded up our best decor ideas, easy party foods, and delicious drinks—all with a tropical twist.
Read More

Make Party Planning a Breeze

Serve a Summer Watermelon Bar

Serve a Summer Watermelon Bar

Take your summer get-together to the next level with a watermelon bar. Try any of these simple watermelon recipes, pair them with fun watermelon decor, and you've got a sweet summer party!
Read More
14 DIY Backyard Games That Will Make You Feel Like a Kid Again

14 DIY Backyard Games That Will Make You Feel Like a Kid Again

Cue the nostalgia with these awesome backyard games, all of which were made with outdoor fun in mind. By putting waterproof materials to good use with some of your favorite classic games, your inner child will be having just as much fun as the real-life little ones you know. Let the games begin!
Read More
Throw a Summer Sangria Party

Throw a Summer Sangria Party

Read More
7 Party Hosting Mistakes to Avoid

7 Party Hosting Mistakes to Avoid

Read More
Plan Like a Pro with This Ultimate Party Drinks Calculator

Plan Like a Pro with This Ultimate Party Drinks Calculator

Read More
10 Hosting Tips Entertaining Experts Swear By

10 Hosting Tips Entertaining Experts Swear By

Read More

Easy Entertaining Ideas

The Best Family-Friendly Summer Lawn Games to Play This Season

If you're tired of being stuck inside with the kids, turn your backyard into the ultimate getaway.

All Gatherings

Fun Summer Birthday Party Ideas

Fun Summer Birthday Party Ideas

Read More
Host an Afternoon Garden Party

Host an Afternoon Garden Party

Read More
How to Throw the Easiest Bagel Brunch

How to Throw the Easiest Bagel Brunch

Read More
Host a Family Game Night

Host a Family Game Night

Read More
Host a Pastry Party

Host a Pastry Party

Read More
Adorable Ocean Kids Birthday Party

Adorable Ocean Kids Birthday Party

Read More
Host a Grown-Up Coloring Party

Host a Grown-Up Coloring Party

Read More
Birthday Cake, Cake, Cake

Birthday Cake, Cake, Cake

Read More
11 Tips for Throwing Larger-Than-Life Parties in a Small Apartment

11 Tips for Throwing Larger-Than-Life Parties in a Small Apartment

Read More
Throw a Puppy Picnic

Throw a Puppy Picnic

Read More
13 Potluck Tips That Will Make Your Party a Success

13 Potluck Tips That Will Make Your Party a Success

Read More
DIY Hostess Gifts

DIY Hostess Gifts

Read More
10 Reasons We're Obsessed with Picnicking

10 Reasons We're Obsessed with Picnicking

Read More
Outdoor Party Idea: An Alfresco Affair

Outdoor Party Idea: An Alfresco Affair

Read More
37 Ridiculously Fun Outdoor Games for Kids

Throw an Epic Backyard Party: 37 Fun and Creative Outdoor Games for Kids

Read More
Real Moms, Real Birthday Parties

Real Moms, Real Birthday Parties

Read More
Throw a Derby Party

Throw a Derby Party

Read More
30 Minutes to Cheers! Throw an Impromptu Party (Really)

30 Minutes to Cheers! Throw an Impromptu Party (Really)

Read More
Birthday Party Activities

Birthday Party Activities

Read More
Fun Indoor Games for Kids Birthday Parties

Fun Indoor Games for Kids Birthday Parties

Read More
The Cutest Gender-Reveal Ideas

The Cutest Gender-Reveal Ideas

Read More
Charming Garden Party

Charming Garden Party

Read More
Fireside Cocktail Party

Fireside Cocktail Party

Read More
Fun Handmade Birthday Cards for Girls

Fun Handmade Birthday Cards for Girls

Read More
Visual Party Menus

Visual Party Menus

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com