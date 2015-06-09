Fall Party Food: Cute Serving Ideas

June 09, 2015
Planning your fall party menu is only half the fun—we like everything we serve to look pretty, too! With our creative serving ideas for fall party food, your buffet table will stop guests in their tracks.
Upgrade Your Toothpicks

When it comes to party planning, easier is better. That's why we love these decked-out toothpicks—so cute, yet so darn easy. Buy them or make them with crisscrossing washi tape to match your party's theme.

Make Pie Pops

Give guests what they really want: A whole pie to themselves. Leaf-shape cookie cutters give these individual pie pops plenty of fall flair. Display them with fresh apples on simple parchment paper.

Pretty Pie Topper

Fall is the perfect time for pie. Bake up a classic sweet potato pie with a twist—a gorgeous (and surprisingly simple) cinnamon roll topper. Set this on the table at your fall dinner party and prepare for the ooh's and aah's.

Pumpkin Punch Bowl

A hallowed out pumpkin makes a stunning fall punch bowl. To make, scrape out a fresh pumpkin. Be sure not to puncture the sides. Pour in your favorite cool weather cocktail and garnish with fresh fruit.

5 of 17

Use Disposable Cookware

Even saucy sandwiches can get dressed up for your next tailgate. Pack them in simple aluminum pans for unfussy appeal. Waxed paper wraps for each burger look cool and minimize mess.

Wrap Ice Cream Sandwiches

Melted ice cream dripping down your arm can put a damper on your party spirit. Cheer up! A simple waxed- or parchment-paper wrap looks adorable and saves you and your party guests from sticky hands.

Shape Up Pot Pie

Chicken pot pie is a staple on our fall menu, and it's easy to make the classic comfort food look party-worthy. Instead of traditional vents in the top of the pie, use a cookie cutter to carve a sweet shape.

Garnish Pumpkin Pie

If pumpkin pie is featured at your fall gatherings, make it even more special with an easy but gorgeous garnish. Place a leaf-shape cookie cutter gently on the pie, and fill the inside of the cutter with cinnamon. Pull a butter knife or chopstick through the crumbs to make veins.

Top Off Your Cider

Slicing apples crosswise reveals a festive star shape that looks and tastes gorgeous atop autumnal spiced cider. Strands of orange peel are another pretty touch that adds a hint of citrus zing.

Make a Spooky Shadow

Great for Halloween, our raven stencil lets you leave a ghostly trace on dessert plates. Cut out the stencil and dust over it with cocoa powder. Creating the design on white plates offers the most dramatic look.

Use Paper Cones

Simple, inexpensive paper cones add serious panache to party snacks. Choose a pretty, medium-weight paper and wrap it tightly into a cone shape, securing with clear tape as you go. Put the cones in cups so they stand up on your snack table.

Think Outside the Cup

This fall party dish pairs drinks and desserts. Chocolate-coated ice cream cones are filled with coffee and ice cream. Don't forget a finishing sprinkle of hazelnuts.

Opt for Edible Skewers

Instead of skewering appetizers with toothpicks, pump up the cute factor (and the flavor) with pretzel sticks. It’s easy, adorable, and delicious—why didn’t we think of this sooner?

Dress Up Cupcakes

Give a standard cupcake a party-ready makeover in three steps. First choose cupcake liners that match your party's theme (bonus if they coordinate with the frosting). Then tie each cupcake with a ribbon, and finally top off the frosting with a cute candy.

Decorate Your Cake Stand

Go one step further with your party decor and dress up your cake stand with a pretty ribbon or cord. It's such an easy idea that adds a touch of charm to your tablescape.

Party Platter

Instead of dishing up your dinner party meals on individual plates, try serving up one showstopping platter. Here, we've put together a steakhouse dinner complete with wedge salads, shrimp cocktail, steak, and potatoes. It's the perfect fall dinner party dish.

Coordinating Drink Garnishes

Instead of your basic straw, try coordinating drink garnishes in fun patterns. It's as easy as buying straws in opposite patterns and adding washi-tape-topped toothpicks.

