Fall Party Food: Cute Serving Ideas
Upgrade Your Toothpicks
When it comes to party planning, easier is better. That's why we love these decked-out toothpicks—so cute, yet so darn easy. Buy them or make them with crisscrossing washi tape to match your party's theme.
Make Pie Pops
Give guests what they really want: A whole pie to themselves. Leaf-shape cookie cutters give these individual pie pops plenty of fall flair. Display them with fresh apples on simple parchment paper.
Pretty Pie Topper
Fall is the perfect time for pie. Bake up a classic sweet potato pie with a twist—a gorgeous (and surprisingly simple) cinnamon roll topper. Set this on the table at your fall dinner party and prepare for the ooh's and aah's.
Pumpkin Punch Bowl
A hallowed out pumpkin makes a stunning fall punch bowl. To make, scrape out a fresh pumpkin. Be sure not to puncture the sides. Pour in your favorite cool weather cocktail and garnish with fresh fruit.
Use Disposable Cookware
Even saucy sandwiches can get dressed up for your next tailgate. Pack them in simple aluminum pans for unfussy appeal. Waxed paper wraps for each burger look cool and minimize mess.
Wrap Ice Cream Sandwiches
Melted ice cream dripping down your arm can put a damper on your party spirit. Cheer up! A simple waxed- or parchment-paper wrap looks adorable and saves you and your party guests from sticky hands.
Shape Up Pot Pie
Chicken pot pie is a staple on our fall menu, and it's easy to make the classic comfort food look party-worthy. Instead of traditional vents in the top of the pie, use a cookie cutter to carve a sweet shape.
Garnish Pumpkin Pie
If pumpkin pie is featured at your fall gatherings, make it even more special with an easy but gorgeous garnish. Place a leaf-shape cookie cutter gently on the pie, and fill the inside of the cutter with cinnamon. Pull a butter knife or chopstick through the crumbs to make veins.
Top Off Your Cider
Slicing apples crosswise reveals a festive star shape that looks and tastes gorgeous atop autumnal spiced cider. Strands of orange peel are another pretty touch that adds a hint of citrus zing.
Make a Spooky Shadow
Great for Halloween, our raven stencil lets you leave a ghostly trace on dessert plates. Cut out the stencil and dust over it with cocoa powder. Creating the design on white plates offers the most dramatic look.
Use Paper Cones
Simple, inexpensive paper cones add serious panache to party snacks. Choose a pretty, medium-weight paper and wrap it tightly into a cone shape, securing with clear tape as you go. Put the cones in cups so they stand up on your snack table.
Think Outside the Cup
This fall party dish pairs drinks and desserts. Chocolate-coated ice cream cones are filled with coffee and ice cream. Don't forget a finishing sprinkle of hazelnuts.
Opt for Edible Skewers
Instead of skewering appetizers with toothpicks, pump up the cute factor (and the flavor) with pretzel sticks. It’s easy, adorable, and delicious—why didn’t we think of this sooner?
Dress Up Cupcakes
Give a standard cupcake a party-ready makeover in three steps. First choose cupcake liners that match your party's theme (bonus if they coordinate with the frosting). Then tie each cupcake with a ribbon, and finally top off the frosting with a cute candy.
Decorate Your Cake Stand
Go one step further with your party decor and dress up your cake stand with a pretty ribbon or cord. It's such an easy idea that adds a touch of charm to your tablescape.
Party Platter
Instead of dishing up your dinner party meals on individual plates, try serving up one showstopping platter. Here, we've put together a steakhouse dinner complete with wedge salads, shrimp cocktail, steak, and potatoes. It's the perfect fall dinner party dish.
Coordinating Drink Garnishes
Instead of your basic straw, try coordinating drink garnishes in fun patterns. It's as easy as buying straws in opposite patterns and adding washi-tape-topped toothpicks.