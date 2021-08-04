How Event Insurance Can Protect Your Wedding or Reunion—and Save You Money

Paying for event insurance can give you the peace of mind you need on your big day. Here's what experts have to say about finding the coverage that's right for you.

Canceled plans can be nice sometimes, but not when it's a big family event. In yet another side effect of living through a pandemic, many people have found their weddings, reunions, and other events canceled or postponed. With the pandemic still looming over us and the recent spike in the Delta variant, many people (myself included) are wondering how to go about planning something as momentous as a wedding without losing a ton of money.

In 2020, 96% of weddings had to be modified in some way because of COVID according to a report by wedding website The Knot. While 32% of those newlyweds did have some sort of ceremony and were still able to get legally married in 2020, almost half postponed their reception.

table settings for an outdoor event or reception Credit: ozgurcankaya/Getty Images

Flash forward to 2021, and while there are many weddings taking place this year, the increasing COVID cases and ever-changing public health protocols are once again making things difficult for those looking to plan a big life event and keep themselves and their guests safe. Weddings are expensive, and even with smaller weddings becoming the norm, the average cost for each guest actually increased last year ($244 in 2020, compared to $214 in 2019) according to the same report in The Knot.

Whether your event is just family or a bigger affair, event insurance is a way to potentially save money and protect your peace of mind, especially in uncertain times. Read on to find expert advice on navigating event insurance and why it's more vital than ever.

What is event insurance?

Even the best-laid plans can go awry, and that's where event insurance comes in. "This is insurance to protect you in the event something unexpected occurs or goes wrong," says Kim Becker, founder of Emerald Meeting and Event Planning.

The average cost of event insurance for one day (e.g. a wedding) is about $200 to $400, says event planner Andrew Roby of Andrew Roby Events. Though the cost will vary depending on the type of plan, how many people will be attending, and how many days it will be.

Home weddings have become much more popular this past year, but you're definitely going to need event insurance if your big day takes place on someone else's property. "If there is any accident or bodily harm, the insurance protects the event-holder from paying damages," says John Marsano, CEO at financial services firm Inheritance Advanced.

There are also different types of coverages you can add to your policy, such as liquor liability (which your venue will likely require if you'll be serving alcohol) and cancellation coverage. "You need to have it, but you hope you never have to use it," says Becker. In a nutshell, it's protection for all the things that could go wrong when you gather a bunch of people at a venue and there's drinking and dancing—accidents happen.

What does event insurance cover?

It's important to think about the type of event you're hosting and what type of coverage you will need so you can find the right plan for it. In general, event insurance covers "all accidents or damage caused that might be related to the venue," says Marsano. For example, if there is any damage to furniture or something breaks at the venue, insurance will cover it. The same goes for any personal injuries to you or your guests. However, the insurance will not cover any damages or incidents involving third-party vendors that are not associated with the venue, says Marsano.

Event insurance can help with cancellations and postponements, too—if a vendor drops out of your event at the last minute, your insurance could help cover that, says insurance broker Katie Sopko. "When planning a large, extravagant event like a wedding, it is strongly recommended to purchase wedding insurance to cover an unlikely event, or an unfortunate cancellation, or postponing the event," advises Sopko. She says the reasons for cancellation can include if the venue cancels, severe weather, injury to the bride, groom, or a family member.

Although finding COVID-specific cancellation coverage is unlikely, having event insurance that includes protections for canceling and postponing can help you recoup some of the money from deposits paid to the venue and vendors. "Without such a policy, the event host or couple is responsible for paying for damages or losing deposits from vendors," says Roby.

The key is to talk to an insurance agent before you choose an event insurance plan—and ask a ton of questions. "Throw out as many scenarios as you can come up with, and see if the policy you are looking at covers those," suggests Becker.

Is event insurance worth it?

In short, yes. "Paying an extra couple hundred bucks for event insurance could potentially save you thousands," says Sopko. Although we really hope they don't, accidents can happen—and they'll cost you. But they won't cost you as much if you have event insurance.