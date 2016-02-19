Sugar-Coated Ice Cream Social

February 19, 2016
I scream, you scream … You know the drill. Host a sugar-coated ice cream social the kiddos will love -- with cereal necklaces, paper crowns, candy truffles, and a whimsical ice cream truck. Go on and get celebrating!
Sugar Rush Party

Whether you're celebrating the start of summer or your little one's birthday, no shindig is sweeter than this colorful desserts party. Blogger Melissa Johnson of Best Friends For Frosting tells us how it's done.

Set the Scene

Bright balloons add fun pops of color while a fresh, minimalistic space lets the treats do all the (sweet) talking.

Make Paper Crowns

Crown your little guests kings and queens of the bash -- with paper crowns, of course. Lay out the materials for the kids, then show them how it's done. All you need: rectangular paper, scissors, and a stapler.

Add Personal Charm

Let’s not forget the bedazzles! Let the kids personalize their crowns as they please by gluing on hand-cut or purchased scraps of tissue paper and gems.

Breaktime Treat

Take a break from arts and crafts with something sweet, like sorbet. Prescoop individual servings the day before the party and freeze. Simply serve them right from the freezer! Keep things extra festive and fun with paper confetti. Make your own using scraps of tissue and wrapping paper.

Make Candy Necklaces

A party without a party favor? Not for these cuties. Fill glass milk cartons or plain plastic jars with colorful cereal loops.

String On the Cereal

Using twine and scissors, let the kiddos cut and tie up sweet little necklaces. Party favors have never been easier.

Hit the Treat Table

It’s not a dessert party without the good stuff: sugar. Stock up the table with colorful goods such as doughnuts, cake, and fruity bars.

Watermelon Mini Doughnuts

Turn summer’s hottest fruit into a mini doughnut dream. Roll the sides of store-bought mini doughnuts in green food coloring, then let soak. A second dip in pink food coloring and a sprinkling of black jimmies gives them the finishing touch.

Cookie Truffles

Cookie Truffles

Four ingredients are all you need to make these charming truffles: chocolate sandwich cookies, cream cheese, white baking chocolate, and lots of sprinkles. Serve each truffle in a cupcake liner for cute flair.

Rainbow Crispy Bars

Cereal strikes again in these multihue treats. Give them an extra fix of fruity goodness by adding banana extract to the batch. Melissa’s Styling Tip: Add 1-1/2 teaspoons banana extract as you stir in the cereal. Cut the treats into triangles for pretty presentation!

Cactus Cupcakes

Cactus Cupcakes

Plain Jane cupcakes get special treatment thanks to adorable cactus cutouts. The secret? A traceable shape and some fondant.

Colorful Layer Cake

Get your Instagram ready! A three-layer cake decked in fondant will be the highlight of the party. Keep up the theme with fun cactus and fruit shapes.

Fruity Cookies

Fruity Cookies

Sugar cookies dressed as summer fruits make a playful addition to the treat table. We recommend decorating the cookies a day before the party to cut down on setup time.

Make Paper Cone Wrappers

Serve every icy scoop in style -- with paper cone wrappers! These ones feature sunny pineapple icons. Plus, we've got patterns for sprinkled wrappers in a variety of colors!

Ice Cream Ready

Making an ice cream cone party-ready is easy. Pick a pattern.Print on white cardstock. Cut into a cone shape. Tape and slide onto your ice cream cone.

DIY Ice Cream Truck

Send the little guests off on a cool note -- with ice cream, of course! A pop-up tent (or a homemade stand) makes serving ice cream that much more fun.

Make It: Starry Ice Cream Treat

Take the ice cream social over the top with a shooting-star treat. Here's how to make the gorgeous bars for your party.

A Double Dip

A Double Dip

Offer two or more signature flavors for the kiddos to choose from. Ask the kids to RSVP with their favorite ice cream flavor, then choose the top two for the party.

Meet Melissa Johnson

Melissa Johnson is the founder of the lifestyle website Best Friends For Frosting and a regular contributor for Martha Stewart and Redbook magazines. Her site serves as a daily inspiration guide for stylish and creative living, aiming to inform, excite, and inspire readers with creative ideas for celebrating the everyday, all while loving their lives from the inside out.

