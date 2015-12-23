Cheap Winter Party Decorations That Take No Time At All
Minimalist Wreath
Gold macrame ring, meet holiday greenery. Asymmetrical wreaths are in, which means you can have chic holiday decor in two seconds flat using an extra hoop and holiday greenery. We cut our pieces to size and added cranberries and sprigs of eucalyptus.
Sparkling Candles
Create a warm glow at your holiday or New Year's Eve party with a set of glitter-dusted candles. To make these cheap party decorations, brush candles with glue and roll them in a mixture of Epsom salt and glitter.
What you need: candles, Epsom salt, glitter, glue
Estimated cost: $12
Fragrant Fruit Wreath
Using dried citrus fruits in this wreath makes a great two-in-one holiday decoration. The longest part is drying the fruit — after that this craft is simple.
Paper Tree Garland
This simple garland turns honeycomb balls into small Christmas trees. Since honeycomb balls are year-round party supplies, this craft is easy to make ahead of the holiday season and allows you to skip the line at the holiday decor store. You can use this garland on a tree, over a mantle or around a window, and make it in less than 2 hours.
This fun DIY tree uses yarn and small clothespins to create a holiday display. Shaped like a tree, you simply clip the holiday cards you receive to the string to make a focus piece for your holiday party.
Wooden Snowflake Garland
This craft is great for kids to get them excited for a holiday party. Using wooden sticks, you'll make a mix of distinctive snowflakes that can be hung individually from string or grouped together into a garland.
Chalkboard Party Menu
Give guests a heads-up on the night's feast with an elegant chalkboard menu. We recommend trolling thrift stores for the perfect inexpensive platter to paint.
What you need: plate, chalkboard paint, chalk
Estimated cost: $8
Pinecone Chair Decorations
Pinecones from your backyard make gorgeous but inexpensive party decorations. Leave them natural or lightly spray-paint them white, and hang from chairbacks with ribbon.
What you need: pinecones, white spray paint, ribbon
Estimated cost: $13
Cupcake Wrapper Christmas Trees
No cupcakes, and no frosting needed —although they'd be super cute served next to these easy DIY christmas tree decorations. Alternate wrapper styles between layers and see how high you can go. Use scissors and glue to make the wrappers smaller as you go higher.
Snowflake DIY Tablecloth
Build a stunning snowscape on your dining table or buffet with snowflakes snipped from paper napkins. We love the contrast of red and blue, but you can choose one color to save on cost.
What you need: assorted paper napkins
Estimated cost: $6
DIY Snowflake Wreath
Inexpensive crafts supplies make this DIY wreath an ideal party decoration. Bonus: The snowflake motif looks pretty all winter.
Wrapped-Candle Centerpiece
Wrapping paper and double-stick tape combine for the easiest party decoration ever. A plate full of glimmering candles is the only centerpiece you need.
What you need: one roll of wrapping paper (two if you want to mix patterns), double-stick tape.
Estimated cost: $5
Cork and Candle Centerpiece
Wine corks add a rustic vibe to any party. Create this pretty centerpiece faster than it takes to pop a cork! Place wine corks around a votive candle in a tall glass hurricane vase. Prop your candle up on a wooden block so it can be seen above the corks.
What you need: wine corks, votive candle, hurricane vase, wooden block.
Estimated cost: $15
Easy Wooden Snowflakes
Create a party-perfect winter wonderland with sweet DIY snowflakes. Using paper or painted crafts sticks and paint stirrers, as shown here, hang a grouping of snowflakes up the banister, over the dining table, or from your buffet table.
What you need: crafts sticks, white spray paint, glue
Estimated cost: $11
Painted Metallic Vases
Sparkling vases will light up your tabletop, and they're cheap to make. Pour metallic crafts paint into a vase, and twirl until you get the desired coverage.
What you need: metallic crafts paint, clear glass vase
Estimated cost: $8
Floating Candle Display
Upgrade simple floating candles with cranberries and a sprig of fresh greenery for an easy and cheap party decoration. For ultra-inexpensive options, trim the greens from your yard and use clear glasses if you don't have Mason jars.
What you need: Mason jars, fresh greens, cranberries, floating candles
Estimated cost: $18 (for 8 candle displays)
Simple DIY Cardboard Trees
We love crafts that let us use the cardboard from all the gifts arriving for the holidays! Put up simple holiday trees made from leftover cardboard using our free template (you can download it below). They're so easy, you can make a whole forest in just a few minutes.
Easy Photo Garland
This family photo garland is perfect for holiday gatherings. Create the garland by clipping family photos to a piece of festive ribbon. For a cohesive look, stick to black-and-white photos. Pretty glitter snowflakes add a pop of cheer.
What you need: wooden clips, ribbon, family photos, glitter snowflakes
Estimated cost: $4
Bottlebrush Trees
These cute little trees are all the rage, because you can use them so many ways! Add some to a decorative shelf, table centerpiece, or sprinkled on a bar cart. Plus, this is an easy DIY winter craft for anyone.
Sweater Trees
Pretty up a window or table display with DIY trees made from fuzzy recycled sweaters.
What you need: old sweater, 1/4-inch-thick wooden dowel, sewing supplies, hot glue, polyfill, slice of wood
Estimated cost: $5
DIY Cheer Mirror
This festive DIY spells holiday cheer! Measure the width of your mirror and cut a length of ribbon twice as long; tie the two ends together. Center the painted wooded letters on the ribbon and secure them with hot glue. Slide the decoration over your mirror, and use small pieces of double-stick tape to hold the ribbon in place.
What you need: painted wooden letters, ribbon, hot glue, double-stick tape
Estimated cost: $8
Sweet Display
Christmas candies get festive! Create this sweet tree with candy canes and string. To start, cut four pieces of string (the longest should be 26 inches). Tie on evenly spaced candy canes, and secure to the wall with tape or colored tacks.
What you need: candy canes, string, tape or colored tacks
Estimated cost: $3
Pretty Present Centerpiece
Not all gifts belong under the tree! Wrap up this stunning centerpiece for your table or buffet. Fill a clear glass vase with assorted ornaments, and tie with a wide satin ribbon. A sprinkle of faux snow creates a tabletop winter wonderland.
What you need: ornaments, ribbon, glass container, faux snow
Estimated cost: $13
Decorative Doilies
Create the illusion of a snowflake tree with inexpensive paper doilies. We suggest placing this stunning tree above the bar cart or buffet to make it a desitination decoration.
What you need: white paper doilies, glue dots or quick-release tape
Estimated cost: $5
Stunning Vegetable Centerpiece
Got candles? Then a trip to the grocery store is all you need to make this unexpectedly elegant centerpiece. Wrap candles with rubber bands, and then tuck veggies into the bands. Hide the rubber bands with a green ribbon for a monochromatic look, or try a contrasting color.
What you need: candles, assorted vegetables, ribbon
Estimated cost: $11
Ombre Glitter Vase
Dazzle your guests with this handmade sparkly centerpiece. You only need three supplies: a glass cylinder, glitter, and glue. The icy silver-and-blue combo gives it a winter feel, but you can use any colors you like. Follow along as we teach you how to make it!
What you need: 3x5 glass cylinder, glitter, glue
Estimated cost: $9