Centerpieces for Holidays and Celebrations

Create a focal point on your party table! Beautiful and creative centerpieces direct attention to the gathering spot for your holiday, birthday, anniversary, or outdoor party. With these clever ideas, you'll find easy centerpieces to suit your decorating style, color scheme, and party needs.

How to Make Eucalyptus Garland

Take your dinner party to the next level with a gorgeous DIY eucalyptus garland. It’s easier than you think! We’ll show you how to make and display this garland in under an hour.
Mason Jars: Your New Party Supply BFF

Mason jars are cute, cheap, and super versatile. You can use them to can or use them to party! With our surprising uses for Mason jars -- including DIY candleholders, hanging lights, party favors, and more -- you'll never throw a party without them.
Wedding Centerpiece Ideas

Set the scene for a gorgeous wedding reception with our ideas for fresh, flower-filled centerpieces. The materials and flowers used in your centerpieces are great launching points for the rest of your wedding decorations.
Beautiful Wedding Centerpiece Ideas

Beautiful flowers for a beautiful wedding are a must-have. Browse our collection of pretty centerpiece arrangements. Be a DIY bride and make them yourself, or print your favorite ideas to take to your florist for inspiration.
12 Easy-to-Make Wedding Centerpieces

Liven up wedding reception tables with easy centerpiece ideas. These crafted or floral table toppers are gorgeous and easy to make. Best of all, each centerpiece idea is customizable to fit your wedding colors and budget.
Glamorous Beaded Wedding Centerpiece

Add glitz to wedding reception dining tables with beaded centerpieces. Follow our easy step-by-step instructions to make the tabletop accents.

Simple Paper-Sphere Centerpiece

Add dimension to dining tables with sphere centerpieces made from cut and folded paper. Use our free paper patterns and step-by-step instructions to make them for your wedding reception.
16 Tips to Better Flower Bouquets

Style 'em like a pro! Here are tips from our 2016 issue of Green Side Up on how to assemble and lengthen the life of your cut-flower bouquets.
