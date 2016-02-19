Sweet Bridal Shower Party Ideas
Vintage Tea Party
Pinkies up! A mix-match batch of vintage cups and saucers sets the table for this darling tea party. Sit and sip on the bride's favorite flavors while munching on signature British fare like scones, pastries, and cucumber sandwiches.
Editor's Tip: Make it a BYOT bash (Bring Your Own Teacup) or go thrifting and let guests take them home as party favors.
Ice Cream Social
Play it cool with an ice cream social featuring fresh flavors and simple, colorful decor. A build-your-own sundae bar complete with piecrusts, cookies, homemade fruit sauces, and edible floral garnishes makes this nostalgic bridal shower a real treat.
Ladies Who Lunch
Foodie brides will be all over a multiple-course luncheon. To create the menu, have each friend pick and prepare a dish she thinks best describes the bride. Don't forget fun cocktails and sweets, too!
Monogram Party
A simple yet charming theme for a bridal shower: monogram. Showcase her maiden name initials one last time on invitations, munchies, lit-up letter signs, and banners. You can even name the house cocktail after her!
Cute! Monogram Cocktail Garnishes
Your bridal shower party drinks are just begging for a new look. Continue the monogram fun with cool melon garnishes. Get our quick trick here!
Painting Party
All you need is love -- and Lemon Artinis. If your crew is a creative one, a painting party is a masterpiece bridal shower idea. And it's as simple as gathering a few art supplies and some snacks. Fruit or flowers serve as a basic still life while color-ready aprons make great party favors. Keep the creative juices flowing with our fun party menu featuring:
- Lemon Artini Cocktails
- Lemon Pudding Shooters
- Tequila Shrimp with Dried Tomato Mayo
- Mini Grilled Cheese and Prosciutto Sammies
- Picadillo Poppers
Mimosa + Doughnut Bar
When it comes to DIY bars, we've got you covered. The stars of this bridal party (besides the bride, of course): doughnuts and mimosas. Here's how to set them up.
Mimosa Bar: It's easy. Set out OJ, champagne, and fruit for garnishing. Fill empty seltzer bottles with homemade syrups for a fancy touch.
Doughnut Bar: Start with a tray of unfrosted mini doughnuts. An assortment of premade icings, sprinkles, and edible glitter lets guests dip and dunk as they please.
White Out
From the invitations to the dresses, an all-white bridal shower is a fresh (and hip!) way to congratulate the soon-to-be Mrs. If you're feeling creative, try sticking to an all-white or cream dessert menu. Think meringues, cakes, and coconut macaroons.
Bonus: This party gives the bridesmaids a chance to dress in white, too!
Rooted in Love
A corny yet adorable bridal shower theme: Rooted in Love. The earthy theme plays on carrots and all things garden-grown. Greet guests with bottled lemonade and fruit-infused waters, then introduce them to a slew of fresh garden goodies. Here's what made our menu:
Floral Party
Nothing says wedding like sweet-smelling flowers. Grab a bouquet of your girl's favorite blooms to display throughout the party site. Fill vases with single stems to place on tables, hang from ceilings, and dispense throughout. A garden-inspired menu will complement the theme perfectly.
Editor's Tip: For extra fun pops of color, dip each vase in a different color of paint.
Soda Pop Shop
Shake up your shower with a retro soda shop theme. Jam out to Elvis and the Beatles while sipping on cream sodas, malts, and milkshakes. Serve the diner-inspired drinks in Mason jars and old-fashioned glasses, then pop in cute paper straws for an Instagram-worthy touch.
Soup + Salad
Gold flowers, labeled mason jars (for dressings and silverware), and a stamped kraft paper runner give this easy combo its chic bridal party status. Make things extra easy by sticking to one soup and serving the salad in individual glass tumblers.
Breakfast at Tiffany's
Have a fashionista on your hands? Break out some pearls and your best Audrey bun. This Tiffany's-inspired bridal shower will have her swooning. What you'll need: a classy menu, champagne, and all things Tiffany-blue.
Kentucky Derby
This bridal shower idea is so cute and simple -- only three things are required: sundresses, floppy hats, and icy mint juleps.
Fondue Party
Who says chocolate fountains are just for receptions? Dip your way to deliciousness with a fondue-inspired bridal shower. Go straight up sweet (chocolate + fruit), simply savory (cheese + bread), or better yet -- both!
Travel Theme
Destination wedding in the works? Any jet-setting bride will love this travel theme bridal shower. Complete with authentic treats, signature sips, and pictures of pretty places she'll be, this party gives a bride and her girls a taste of what's to come.
Feminine French
Host the creme de la creme of all bridal showers. This French party welcomes only authentic recipes. Set up a crepe station for a fun brunch or serve fancy hors d'oeuvres and dressed-up desserts for an upscale happy hour. Whatever you choose, just don't forget the rose!
Colorful Fiesta
Bottoms up! Nothing brings the chicas together like a pitcher of ice cold margs. (And street-style tacos, of course.) A colorful buffet lets guests build their own. Start with warmed tortillas and a signature meat like pork or steak, then fill bright bowls with fresh toppings they'll go crazy for.
Glampout
If you haven't heard, glamping is the new camping. The high-end trend (short for "glamorous camping") trades in sleeping bags and scout fires for a more luxurious experience. Pitch a tent, take a camper, or rent a cabin. Wherever you prefer, complete your bridal shower outing with all the glamping basics: cute blankets, comfy pillows for seating, lit candles, strung hanging lights, and a full-fledged menu -- s'mores included!
Spa Party
Give the bride some well-deserved aah-time with a spa-inspired shower. Cucumber water, herbal teas, and fresh fruit and veggie plates create the menu while mani-pedis, magazines, and homemade face masks keep the girls relaxed and rejuvenated. Teach them how make their own spa essentials:
Hand scrub how-to: Mix melted coconut oil, granulated sugar, and almond extract with a bit of food coloring, then fill a jar with your homemade scrub.
Salt soak how-to: Start with Epsom salts, sea salt, and baking soda for the basic mixture, then add your favorite essential oil and food coloring for a custom scent and hue.
Black + White
This bridal shower theme is clear cut (and so sophisticated!). Start with a defined dress code. Let the ladies pick -- go bride-white or little black dress. Carry on with black and white decor, desserts, and party favors. The menu is tricky when limited to two colors, so feel free to jazz it up. And don't forget to crank the Buble.
Bonus Idea: Stamped Invites
Even invitations can look fab with the right touch. A sweet and stylish way to dress up your batch? Stickers. Look for some on the cheap at your local crafts store -- just make sure they match your bridal shower's theme.
Bonus Idea: Table Cards
Thanks to homemade table cards, guests can munch and mingle as they please. Use your computer to design and print, then set them on the correct tables come bridal shower day.
Bonus Idea: Party Banner
For no-fail party style, hang a homemade banner showcasing the bride's favorite prints. Start by cutting a thin stack of paper into indented or triangle shapes. Use a hole puncher to string the sheets together.