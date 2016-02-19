When it comes to DIY bars, we've got you covered. The stars of this bridal party (besides the bride, of course): doughnuts and mimosas. Here's how to set them up.

Mimosa Bar: It's easy. Set out OJ, champagne, and fruit for garnishing. Fill empty seltzer bottles with homemade syrups for a fancy touch.

Doughnut Bar: Start with a tray of unfrosted mini doughnuts. An assortment of premade icings, sprinkles, and edible glitter lets guests dip and dunk as they please.