Party Tip: Make sure guests are clear on whether they're coming for dinner, cocktails, or both.

Party Action Plan: Include information in the invitation about what guests should expect. If your guests don't know that you're planning to serve dinner (or enough party food to be considered dinner), they'll plan to eat before or after the party, and you'll be left with too many leftovers.

Likewise, if you're serving light nibbles and drinks that aren't meant to be a full meal, be clear about the party portions or your guests may help themselves to more than you expected.