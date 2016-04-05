How to Host a Casual Outdoor Summer Dinner Party

An inexpensive set of string lights ($12, Target) hung in trees or over the patio area can add sparkle to backyard gatherings. They work for every summer gathering, adding easy ambience that can stay outside all season.

Hostess Tip: Amy's secret to instant party ambience? Music. Amy relies on Sonos wireless speakers ($179, Sonos), which lets her play different music in different parts of her home. The service pulls songs from your iTunes library or online music-mix sites like Rhapsody. Plus, you can control the tunes from your smartphone or tablet, so you don't miss any table talk.