How to Host a Casual Outdoor Summer Dinner Party
An Alfresco Dining Evening
Get in the spirit of this delightful outdoor dinner party with our delightful alfresco fete, which includes pretty flower centerpieces, easy lemonade recipes, lighting ideas, and plenty of opportunities to chat with guests. To create this party we partnered with Amy Neunsinger, a photographer who entertains at her Los Angeles home almost weekly.
Outdoor Party Lights
An inexpensive set of string lights ($12, Target) hung in trees or over the patio area can add sparkle to backyard gatherings. They work for every summer gathering, adding easy ambience that can stay outside all season.
Hostess Tip: Amy's secret to instant party ambience? Music. Amy relies on Sonos wireless speakers ($179, Sonos), which lets her play different music in different parts of her home. The service pulls songs from your iTunes library or online music-mix sites like Rhapsody. Plus, you can control the tunes from your smartphone or tablet, so you don't miss any table talk.
Simple Flower Tabletop Display
A row of low candles and tall bottle vases forms a perennially pretty centerpiece; you could add any flower you like, though peonies work especially well because of their long, strong stems. See-through bottles are a must because they're not intrusive to guests' conversations. It's easy to put together a basic party formula that you revise with different food and flowers. Simply reuse the bottle centerpieces, lights, and dishes for your next outdoor affair.
Outdoor Tableware Tips
The rustic beauty of an outdoor table means you needn't obsess about matching. Pink dishes from years ago work just fine with vintage flatware from a flea market. For napkins, mix-and-match fabric scraps offer an offbeat add-in. No need to hem—the lifespan of a party napkin is short anyway.
Side Table Outdoor Setting
A side table of light refreshments and a pretty conversation-starting art piece help the party flow. Top a small table with a square of fabric and add pour-your-own pitchers of lemonade. Above it, hang an outdoor chandelier made from photos. Snap flowers from your garden with an instant camera like the Fijufilm Instax Mini ($70, Target), allow each image to develop, and clip them up with miniature pins to create the art.
Outdoor Flower Photo Display
For this photo chandelier, a tight-in shot of a single flower works well. You also could pick a few flowers in your party's colors to showcase. Don't have a garden to photograph? We have plenty of free flower images to browse through and print!
Lemonade Stand and Labels
This grown-up lemonade stand, where the drinks are infused with herbs and studded with fresh fruit, looks as good as it tastes. Float lemons, herbs, or strawberries in large drink pitchers ($15, Target) to add color to your outdoor table. Labels also help guests preview their selection. Print our free labels and write in the drink names for a gorgeous DIY setup.
Fresh Party Favors
Send guests home with a little taste of summer: Candied citrus peel packed in glass canning jars ($5 for a 4-pack, Target) and tied with ribbon. Easy and inexpensive, they also make a lovely addition to your table display during the party.
Grilled Salmon & Leeks with Rosemary-Mustard Butter
This easy-yet-elegant dinner party dish is topped with an irresistible mustard butter. Slather it on the grilled fish and leeks for a wow-worthy main course.
Okra Tacos
Think you've tasted it all? Try these unique grilled okra tacos. Perfect for a dinner party, their unique combination will leave a lasting impression. Top them off with a homemade berry salsa.
Peach and Tomato Salad
This juicy summer salad is loaded with the best of the season. Fresh peaches, basil, and tomatoes belong together. Make them even better with a sprinkle of feta cheese, pecans, and red onion.
Easy Grilled Fruit Kabobs
A casual make-ahead dinner, such as pasta with tomatoes and fresh herbs and cold summer soup, ensures low-maintenance party prep. For dessert, deliciously easy grilled fruit is as much fun as toasting s'mores, and healthier, too. Skewer fruit chunks onto sturdy sprigs of rosemary to add flavor and flair. Then have guests grill their own in a basket over the fire pit. (A barbecue grill works, too.) For more sturdy kabobs, you can also use reusable metal skewers ($4, Target).
Apricot-Tangerine Freezer Jam
A sweet syrupy jam is the beginning of this perfect easy summer dessert. Drizzle it over scoops of vanilla ice cream and top with toasted sliced almonds for a slightly crunchy treat. To save time at the party, scoop the ice cream ahead of time and store it in the freezer until it's time to serve. Now that's an easy dinner party dessert.