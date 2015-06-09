Throw Your Own Ice Cream Social
Serve Homemade Ice Cream
Making homemade ice cream can be just as fun as eating the finished product. But don't stick to just vanilla or chocolate—making your own unique flavors easier than ever! Whip up a batch of no-churn ice cream, then customize with one of our 12 flavor combinations. Try salted mocha! Give birthday cake a go. Or, come up with your own flavors!
Make Roasted Strawberry Sauce
Add an unexpected twist to a classic ice cream topping like strawberry sauce. Roasting sliced strawberries before blending them into the sauce intensifies their sweetness and adds a subtle smokiness. Finish the ice cream topping with honey and fresh orange zest.
Add Baked Goods
The best ice cream social spread includes baked goods (brownie points if they're homemade like these Gooey Butter Bars) for layering and crumbling, sprinkles nuts, and fruit. And don't forget the sauces: Store-bought is A-OK, but we like to make a batch of classic hot fudge.
Set (and Show!) the Menu
Welcome guests with a fun chalkboard sign ($30, Michael) listing all the options at your social. The drink of choice to include on your menu? Rosé champagne, a perfect palate cleanser and complement for ice cream.
Build a Sundae Bar
To make things easy, set up a full sundae bar for your guests! Set out all the essentials, like toppings, spoons, and of course the ice cream. Add pretty dish towels, fun serving spoons, and an ice cream scoop ($20, Williams Sonoma), and let guests help themselves.
Get Creative with Purchased Toppings
Get creative with your ice cream toppers! You don't need to set out a bunch of bowls for small purchased toppings like sprinkles or candies—small jars or muffin tins are the perfect containers, and they'll make your display cute as ever. Don't forget small spoons for serving.
Make Stamped Napkins
Add a touch of whimsy to your ice cream social with hand-stamped ice cream cone napkins. Create your own stamps using wood blocks and foam sheets ($8, Walmart) then customize your napkins (or tea towels!) with your favorite colors.
Make Themed Decor
Make a DIY fringed piñata for your ice cream-theme gathering. It's seriously so easy to make your own—it just takes some cardboard and tissue paper ($1, Hobby Lobby). Don't forget to top the finished pinata with plenty of paper "sprinkles".
Pre-Scooped Ice Cream
This ice cream hack will keep your ice cream from melting too fast. Don't let tubs of ice cream sit out while each of your party guests scoops their own sundae. Instead, prep the dessert before the party starts. Scoop several ice cream flavors onto a lined baking sheet and keep it in the freezer until party time. When you're ready to serve, just transfer the individual scoops to each guest's bowl with a spatula.
Ice Cream Favors
Let your guests take the party home with them. Give them the recipe for your favorite vanilla ice cream, a wooden spoon, and a pint-size container with a pretty holder. Include a recipe card with fun topping ideas like dark chocolate hot fudge, salted caramel sauce, and sprinkles.