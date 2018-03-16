Fun Summer Birthday Party Ideas
Ice Cream Social Party
This kids summer party is all about the season's sweetest treat! A colorful lineup of crafts and foods keeps the kids entertained all afternoon. Now that's a sweet shindig.
Backyard Movie Night
This summer party is worthy of the silver screen! Set up a backyard party complete with concessions, theater decor, and popcorn. Create a simple DIY movie screen and you're ready for the show to begin!
Summer Puppy Party
This fun summer party isn't just for humans! Throw a four-legged fiesta everyone will love. This outdoor party is best in the backyard, where pets and owners can play. Serve up pooch-friendly snacks and create a DIY photo booth to capture the day's best moments.
Watercolor Summer Birthday
A new take on painting and pinot parties, this summer birthday party for adults is filled with rose and watercolors. Gather the girls for a night of painting on the porch with pink sips and summer appetizers. All you need is white card stock, watercolor paint, and brushes. Set everything up on a table covered with paper and you're ready to go. Arrange a food buffet nearby food buffet to break for bites.
Rainbow Kids Birthday Party
Nothing says summer party like bright colors and outdoor games. This rainbow kids birthday party is filled with easy recipes and DIY decor. Plus, get our favorite recipes for fun rainbow food.
Summer Pool Party
This ocean-theme birthday bash is perfect for celebrating outside by the pool. From under-the-sea snacks to easy party decor, this summer pool party is shore to be a blast!
Cupcake-Decorating Party
Summer is the time for something sweet. This birthday party for kids is all about getting creative with candy. Set out frosted cupcakes and a variety of colorful sweets. Let the kids decorate their own take-home party favor. Keep the decor bright and colorful—just like summer!
Summer Spa Party
Need a last-minute summer birthday party idea? Create a beauty bar right in your living room. Set out assorted nail polish colors, robes, and towels in bright colors for a fun girl birthday bash. Serve up easy-to-eat finger foods and fruit-infused spa water.
Outdoor Photo Booth
Say cheese! Set up a DIY photo booth with plenty of props right in your backyard. Encourage kids to strike a pose, then send them home with their best photo of the day. This birthday party for kids is sure to bring the smiles.
Summer House Party
Don't stress about hosting a summer birthday party. Have guests gather in the backyard for a casual celebration filled with potluck foods and summer sips. Add a fun party playlist and let the party begin!
Root Beer Float Party
Looking for a summer party idea that won't break the bank? Celebrate a warm-weather birthday with root beer floats! Create a mobile float station with ice cream, soda, straws, and glasses. Set out yard games and relax. Toss a bottle of bourbon in your wagon if you're hosting this summer birthday party for adults.
Backyard Shrimp Boil
This Southern-inspired shrimp boil is the ultimate summer birthday party for adults. A spicy feast of shrimp, sausage, and corn is the main attraction. Round out the party with DIY nautical decor and plenty of cold drinks.
Summer Garden Party
Celebrate the beauty of summer with this flower-inspired backyard party. Set up a DIY mimosa bar and handmade paper flowers for a sweet afternoon gathering. Plus, get our best tips for creating hand-lettered party invitations.
Bright Outdoor Fiesta
Make your backyard a party-worthy place with just a few simple DIYs. An easy yarn garland and bold paper flowers set the scene for this festive birthday party. Serve up new takes on classics like grilled pizza and tres leches cake.
BBQ and Brews Party
This summer birthday party for adults is all about beer and BBQ! Host a fun beer-tasting and finish the party with a few DIY yard games. Plus, get our tips for putting together a build-your-own s'mores bar—yum!
Outdoor Watermelon Party
Make this fabulous summer fruit the center of your summer birthday party theme with watermelon drinks, watermelon snacks, and watermelon decorations. Guests will dig this sweet-but-healthy birthday bash, especially the watermelon fruit pizza.
Luau Birthday Party
Bring a tropical twist to your birthday party with luau-inspired food and decorations. You can even combine the two in this dessert-turned-decor piece. The key to this party? Lots of flowers and tropical fruit!
Set Up A Trail Mix Bar
Save the hassle of preparing food for your birthday party and instead, have the guests do it themselves! Make your own trail mix, then enjoy the nice weather and party games.
Have an Ice Cream Bar Party
Bring the ice cream social to your party with a DIY ice cream sundae bar. Set out all the ingredients in decorative trays, or keep it simple and repurpose cupcake trays to hold your treats. Tip: Pre-scoop ice cream so the carton doesn't melt at your party.
Festive Patriotic Birthday
If your birthday falls around July 4, why not celebrate both? Host a festive July 4 birthday party with a red-white-and-blue color scheme, delicious food and fireworks!
Summer Burger Bash
Gather friends and family to for a grill-out birthday party and burger bash! Making juicy burgers isn't hard with a few tips from the pros. Set out your favorite toppings and side dishes and your party is on its way!
Rosé Birthday
Center your birthday around a favorite summer drink — rosé! Keep this party light and bright, just like the drink. Pair with your favorite charcutterie options, sit back, sip, and enjoy the party.
Outdoor Brunch Birthday
Who says a birthday party has to be in the evening? On those hot summer days, get the party started early with an outdoor brunch. As a bonus, our outdoor brunch menu features grilled breakfast pizzas, fruit, and a bloody mary bar — no standing over the stove all morning.
Birthday CupCake Party
Who said you could only have one birthday cake at your party? Have your guests participate in tasting and decorating different cupcakes, then take the rest home as party favors.
Have a Birthday Picnic
Summer is peak picnicking time, which makes it the perfect birthday party idea for summer! Picnics are all about good food, good conversation, and enjoying the outdoors, our favorite summer party activities.