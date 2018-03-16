Fun Summer Birthday Party Ideas

March 16, 2018
Celebrating a warm-weather birthday? We have plenty of joyful summer birthday party ideas for kids and adults. Get our best birthday recipes and ideas for DIY decor to host a summer party on a small budget. These summer party ideas are all about having fun in the sun. After you pick your party theme, brush up on our expert outdoor party-planning tips.
Start Slideshow

1 of 25

Ice Cream Social Party

This kids summer party is all about the season's sweetest treat! A colorful lineup of crafts and foods keeps the kids entertained all afternoon. Now that's a sweet shindig.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Backyard Movie Night

This summer party is worthy of the silver screen! Set up a backyard party complete with concessions, theater decor, and popcorn. Create a simple DIY movie screen and you're ready for the show to begin!

3 of 25

Summer Puppy Party

This fun summer party isn't just for humans! Throw a four-legged fiesta everyone will love. This outdoor party is best in the backyard, where pets and owners can play. Serve up pooch-friendly snacks and create a DIY photo booth to capture the day's best moments.

Advertisement

4 of 25

Watercolor Summer Birthday

A new take on painting and pinot parties, this summer birthday party for adults is filled with rose and watercolors. Gather the girls for a night of painting on the porch with pink sips and summer appetizers. All you need is white card stock, watercolor paint, and brushes. Set everything up on a table covered with paper and you're ready to go. Arrange a food buffet nearby food buffet to break for bites.

5 of 25

Rainbow Kids Birthday Party

Nothing says summer party like bright colors and outdoor games. This rainbow kids birthday party is filled with easy recipes and DIY decor. Plus, get our favorite recipes for fun rainbow food.

6 of 25

Summer Pool Party

Credit: By TwoTwentyPhotos.com

This ocean-theme birthday bash is perfect for celebrating outside by the pool. From under-the-sea snacks to easy party decor, this summer pool party is shore to be a blast!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 25

Cupcake-Decorating Party

Summer is the time for something sweet. This birthday party for kids is all about getting creative with candy. Set out frosted cupcakes and a variety of colorful sweets. Let the kids decorate their own take-home party favor. Keep the decor bright and colorful—just like summer!

8 of 25

Summer Spa Party

Need a last-minute summer birthday party idea? Create a beauty bar right in your living room. Set out assorted nail polish colors, robes, and towels in bright colors for a fun girl birthday bash. Serve up easy-to-eat finger foods and fruit-infused spa water.

9 of 25

Outdoor Photo Booth

Say cheese! Set up a DIY photo booth with plenty of props right in your backyard. Encourage kids to strike a pose, then send them home with their best photo of the day. This birthday party for kids is sure to bring the smiles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 25

Summer House Party

Don't stress about hosting a summer birthday party. Have guests gather in the backyard for a casual celebration filled with potluck foods and summer sips. Add a fun party playlist and let the party begin!

11 of 25

Root Beer Float Party

Looking for a summer party idea that won't break the bank? Celebrate a warm-weather birthday with root beer floats! Create a mobile float station with ice cream, soda, straws, and glasses. Set out yard games and relax. Toss a bottle of bourbon in your wagon if you're hosting this summer birthday party for adults.

12 of 25

Backyard Shrimp Boil

This Southern-inspired shrimp boil is the ultimate summer birthday party for adults. A spicy feast of shrimp, sausage, and corn is the main attraction. Round out the party with DIY nautical decor and plenty of cold drinks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 25

Summer Garden Party

Celebrate the beauty of summer with this flower-inspired backyard party. Set up a DIY mimosa bar and handmade paper flowers for a sweet afternoon gathering. Plus, get our best tips for creating hand-lettered party invitations.

14 of 25

Bright Outdoor Fiesta

Make your backyard a party-worthy place with just a few simple DIYs. An easy yarn garland and bold paper flowers set the scene for this festive birthday party. Serve up new takes on classics like grilled pizza and tres leches cake.

15 of 25

BBQ and Brews Party

This summer birthday party for adults is all about beer and BBQ! Host a fun beer-tasting and finish the party with a few DIY yard games. Plus, get our tips for putting together a build-your-own s'mores bar—yum!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 25

Outdoor Watermelon Party

Make this fabulous summer fruit the center of your summer birthday party theme with watermelon drinks, watermelon snacks, and watermelon decorations. Guests will dig this sweet-but-healthy birthday bash, especially the watermelon fruit pizza.

17 of 25

Luau Birthday Party

Bring a tropical twist to your birthday party with luau-inspired food and decorations. You can even combine the two in this dessert-turned-decor piece. The key to this party? Lots of flowers and tropical fruit!

18 of 25

Set Up A Trail Mix Bar

Save the hassle of preparing food for your birthday party and instead, have the guests do it themselves! Make your own trail mix, then enjoy the nice weather and party games.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 25

Have an Ice Cream Bar Party

Bring the ice cream social to your party with a DIY ice cream sundae bar. Set out all the ingredients in decorative trays, or keep it simple and repurpose cupcake trays to hold your treats. Tip: Pre-scoop ice cream so the carton doesn't melt at your party.

20 of 25

Festive Patriotic Birthday

If your birthday falls around July 4, why not celebrate both? Host a festive July 4 birthday party with a red-white-and-blue color scheme, delicious food and fireworks!

21 of 25

Summer Burger Bash

Gather friends and family to for a grill-out birthday party and burger bash! Making juicy burgers isn't hard with a few tips from the pros. Set out your favorite toppings and side dishes and your party is on its way!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 25

Rosé Birthday

Center your birthday around a favorite summer drink — rosé! Keep this party light and bright, just like the drink. Pair with your favorite charcutterie options, sit back, sip, and enjoy the party.

23 of 25

Outdoor Brunch Birthday

Who says a birthday party has to be in the evening? On those hot summer days, get the party started early with an outdoor brunch. As a bonus, our outdoor brunch menu features grilled breakfast pizzas, fruit, and a bloody mary bar — no standing over the stove all morning.

24 of 25

Birthday CupCake Party

Who said you could only have one birthday cake at your party? Have your guests participate in tasting and decorating different cupcakes, then take the rest home as party favors.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 25

Have a Birthday Picnic

Summer is peak picnicking time, which makes it the perfect birthday party idea for summer! Picnics are all about good food, good conversation, and enjoying the outdoors, our favorite summer party activities.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next