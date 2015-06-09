The most important component of a baked potato bar is, of course, the potato. When you're shopping, opt for russet potatoes—they're perfect for baking and can hold their own against an array of different toppings and flavors. Make sure potatoes are firm and well-shaped without any wrinkles, sprouts, green spots, or cracks. And store them in a cool, dry, dark place. You can wrap each in foil to keep them warm and serve with a pair of tongs to protect everyone’s hands from playing hot potato.

Editor’s Tip: Don't know how to bake potatoes? Get our no-fail recipe for perfect baked potatoes.