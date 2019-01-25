Birthday Party Themes

Throw a fabulous birthday with our fun ideas for party themes. From kids' parties, such as luaus and sleepovers, to sophisticated adult party ideas, we have the coolest birthday party themes around. We give you suggestions for invitations, decorations, food, activities, and more with each theme idea, so you won't be stressed while putting together the perfect party. Entertain little ones with an awesome ocean party, complete with blue and green streamers, delicious party food, and edible art. For warm-weather birthdays, have a birthday campout in your backyard and serve up hot dogs, s'mores, ants on a log, and trail mix to stick with the theme. For older kids and adults, put together a one-of-a-kind tea party with our creative ideas for colorful place settings and other table decorations. Grown-ups will love our ice cream party, complete with sophisticated invites, stepped-up ice cream sundaes and a table full of toppings, and bubbly summer beverages. Finally, send your party guests home with simple and pleasing take-home party favors so your guests can remember your fantastic party for years to come.

Fun Summer Birthday Party Ideas

Celebrating a warm-weather birthday? We have plenty of joyful summer birthday party ideas for kids and adults. Get our best birthday recipes and ideas for DIY decor to host a summer party on a small budget. These summer party ideas are all about having fun in the sun. After you pick your party theme, brush up on our expert outdoor party-planning tips.
Outdoor Party Idea: An Alfresco Affair

Hosting a casual, mingle-filled outdoor party is one of the best parts about the weather getting warmer. Turn an evening in your backyard into a light-filled outdoor event with our tabletop, invitation, and food and drink ideas.
Campout Party

You don't have to be a pro to host a stellar outdoor campout party. Here are 22 ways to party like a scout, including s'more kits, hobo packs, campfire games, music, and more.
Real Moms, Real Birthday Parties

Plan the perfect birthday party with these unique and easy ideas from real moms like you! We're sharing our favorite blogger birthday crafts and DIYs. You'll love these creative birthday party ideas sure to give your child the best bash.
Fall Party Idea: Cozy Grilled Cheese Picnic

Entertaining pro Abby Larson takes the ooey-gooey goodness of grilled cheese outdoors for a fall-friendly picnic. Get her tips and recipes for celebrating our favorite cozy comfort food.
Host a Summer Party on a Budget

Summer entertaining can be easy, breezy, and budget-friendly. Printable invitations, easy-to-make wine wraps, and outside-the-box thinking make hosting a summer party less expensive than you might think!

DIY Drink Stations (Cheers!)

Our favorite party trend? Creative DIY drink stations that let party-goers play mixologist. We're sharing our favorite beverage stations, including an infused vodka station, a mojito station, and more. Once you set out the listed supplies, you're all ready to party!
Sugar-Coated Ice Cream Social

I scream, you scream … You know the drill. Host a sugar-coated ice cream social the kiddos will love -- with cereal necklaces, paper crowns, candy truffles, and a whimsical ice cream truck. Go on and get celebrating!
Charming Garden Party

Fireside Cocktail Party

Pretty Tea Party Ideas and Recipes

Throw a Patriotic Party

How-to: Organize Outdoor Party Food and Drinks

Optimize the use of trays, buckets, baskets, and other household items for your next outdoor party. Whether you're hosting a big neighborhood potluck or a small outdoor gathering among friends, we show you how to keep everything together (and easily transportable) with our simple tips for organizing and serving outdoor party food and drinks.

Colorful Outdoor Party Decor

Birthday Party Ideas for Girls

Firefighter Party

How to Throw a Kentucky Derby Party

Fun Kids' Birthday Party Theme Ideas

Easy Cocktail Party Ideas

Apple-Theme Fall Party

Plan Like a Pro with This Ultimate Party Drinks Calculator

Easy Buffet Party Idea: Baked Potato Bar

Birthday Camp-Out

Art Party Ideas

Easy Outdoor Entertaining Tips and Ideas

Create Custom Birthday Card Messages & Poems

Stress-Free Tips for Planning Kids' Birthday Parties

Party Planning Basics

Mexican-Theme Summer Party

Cheap Outdoor Party Ideas

Graduation Party Tips and Ideas

How to Host a Book Club Party

Tailgating Party Ideas and Recipes

Getaway Dinner Party

Throw a Sledding Party: Snow Day Ideas and Recipes

Small-Space Outdoor Entertaining Tips

Pretty Outdoor Centerpieces and Table Accents

16 Pretty Garden Party Ideas to Celebrate Spring

