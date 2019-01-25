Birthday Party Themes

Fun Summer Birthday Party Ideas
Celebrating a warm-weather birthday? We have plenty of joyful summer birthday party ideas for kids and adults. Get our best birthday recipes and ideas for DIY decor to host a summer party on a small budget. These summer party ideas are all about having fun in the sun. After you pick your party theme, brush up on our expert outdoor party-planning tips.
Outdoor Party Idea: An Alfresco Affair
Hosting a casual, mingle-filled outdoor party is one of the best parts about the weather getting warmer. Turn an evening in your backyard into a light-filled outdoor event with our tabletop, invitation, and food and drink ideas.
Campout Party
You don't have to be a pro to host a stellar outdoor campout party. Here are 22 ways to party like a scout, including s'more kits, hobo packs, campfire games, music, and more.
Real Moms, Real Birthday Parties
Plan the perfect birthday party with these unique and easy ideas from real moms like you! We're sharing our favorite blogger birthday crafts and DIYs. You'll love these creative birthday party ideas sure to give your child the best bash.
Fall Party Idea: Cozy Grilled Cheese Picnic
Entertaining pro Abby Larson takes the ooey-gooey goodness of grilled cheese outdoors for a fall-friendly picnic. Get her tips and recipes for celebrating our favorite cozy comfort food.
Host a Summer Party on a Budget
Summer entertaining can be easy, breezy, and budget-friendly. Printable invitations, easy-to-make wine wraps, and outside-the-box thinking make hosting a summer party less expensive than you might think!