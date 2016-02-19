Perfect for small parties, this two-person game will have the kids putting their memory to the test! Create a challenging game of memory with just colored paper and photographs. You'll need 20 photos total (10 different photos, with a double of each), patterned paper, scissors, and crafts glue ($2, Target).

Cut each photo into a square, and glue patterned paper to the back of each.

To play, scramble the photos and place them all face down. Have each child pick them up one at a time until they find the matches!