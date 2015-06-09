Craft tiny baskets using layered cupcake liners in colors that coordinate with your party theme. Tie a thin string around the bottom liner, or carefully sew through the layers to keep the liners from spreading. Use string or chenille stems as handles. Fill the baskets with trail mix, snack mix, dried fruit, small candies, or other treats.

Editor's Tip: Large nut cups in birthday patterns and colors would also work well as the base for these mini baskets. Nut cups and cupcake liners come in a wide assortment of colors and patterns. Check out craft supply stores, cake decorating supply stores, and online retailers for options.