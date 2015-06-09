Give your girls a gift that's fit to be tied: a bow, of course! Start with their favorite color of fabric, then add glitzy gold ribbon to really glam them up.

To Make:

1-3/8 x 7-1/2-inch wool felt strip

1-3/8 x 4-inch wool felt strip

1-5/8 x 2-1/2-inch wool felt rectangle

7 x 3/4-inch glitter ribbon (optional)

Hot-glue gun and glue sticks

Metal alligator hair clip

Hot-glue the short ends of the 1-3/8 x 7-1/2-inch wool felt strip together to make a loop.

Pinch loop in center, centering glued seam at back; hot-glue front and back together to make loops.

Cut a V-shape notch on each end of the 1-3/8 x 4-inch wool felt strip using scissors. Hot-glue pinched portion of bow loops to center top of notched wool strip.

Wrap the 1-5/8 x 2-1/2-inch wool felt piece around center of bow and hot-glue on back.

Hot-glue a metal alligator hair clip to the back of the bow.