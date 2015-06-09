Party Favors for Adults

Share the love by giving fun handmade party favors to your guests. Our list of clever DIY party favor ideas has something for every party theme. Plus, get our best tips for packaging up these party favors for adults.
Candied Fruit Party Favors

Send partygoers home with something sweet: candied citrus peel. The bright, tangy fruit looks adorable when packed in mini glass jars and tied with a bow. Bonus: The cute favors double as decor—set them atop your party table for a pretty pop of color.

Ice Cream Party Favors

Who says the social has to stop? Let guests take the party home with them. Give them the recipe for your favorite homemade ice cream, along with a mini wooden spoon and a pint-size container wrapped in pretty paper or a cute cozy.

DIY Terrariums

Looking for a handmade birthday party favor that lasts? Send your guests home with a DIY terrarium filled with small succulents, flowers, and moss. Assembling them is easy and they require minimal care, so they'll last and last.

Cookie Party Favors

Here's a tasty takeaway for friends: lemon-thyme shortbread cookies. Cut the dough into cute scalloped shapes, bake, and tuck into "berry-stained" muslin bags. Find out how to get the splattered look below!

Mini Margarita Kit

Hosting a fun fiesta? Send guests home with a refreshing summer sipper. This margarita-in-a-jar party favor is as easy as assembling a few cocktail ingredients. We filled ours with mixer, tequila, salt, and a fresh lime. Cheers!

Limoncello Party Favors

Forget lemonade—when life gives you lemons, make limoncello! The lively crew in your life will love its fragrant, cool flavor—and it only takes four ingredients to create! Make it party-ready by pouring the limoncello into a screw-top jar, tying it with a fabric bow, and adorning it with an old-school manila tag.

Hair Bow Party Favors

Give your girls a gift that's fit to be tied: a bow, of course! Start with their favorite color of fabric, then add glitzy gold ribbon to really glam them up.

To Make:

1-3/8 x 7-1/2-inch wool felt strip

1-3/8 x 4-inch wool felt strip

1-5/8 x 2-1/2-inch wool felt rectangle

7 x 3/4-inch glitter ribbon (optional)

Hot-glue gun and glue sticks

Metal alligator hair clip

Hot-glue the short ends of the 1-3/8 x 7-1/2-inch wool felt strip together to make a loop.

Pinch loop in center, centering glued seam at back; hot-glue front and back together to make loops.

Cut a V-shape notch on each end of the 1-3/8 x 4-inch wool felt strip using scissors. Hot-glue pinched portion of bow loops to center top of notched wool strip.

Wrap the 1-5/8 x 2-1/2-inch wool felt piece around center of bow and hot-glue on back.

Hot-glue a metal alligator hair clip to the back of the bow.

Quick Fudge

Need a last-minute party favor? This 5-minute fudge is made in the microwave! Simply slice it up and tuck it into colorful packages—that's it! Set a stack by the door and let guests grab and go as they leave the party.

Mini Champagne Bottles

Keep the party poppin' with these assembly-only party favors. Send guests home with a mini bottle of fizzy champagne. Dress up each bottle with a ribbon and patterned straw. We can't think of a better way to keep the celebration going.

Inspirational Notebook Favors

For a practical party favor, dress up handy plain-Jane notebooks with handmade stamps. Choose your favorite colors and create a variety of stamps you can use again and again. Try mixing it up and making tea towels, napkins, and more!

Caramel Apple Favors

What better than caramel apples for a fall party favor? Decorate the sticky-sweet treats in candies, nuts, and chocolate, then place on patterned cupcake liners. Use purchased candy bags and a colorful bow to wrap them all up.

DIY Cooking Kits

A favorite recipe becomes a special party favor when printed on cards and packaged up. Simply fill plain paper bags with the fresh herbs needed to make your favorite summer recipe. Add a printed recipe card, and this easy party favor for adults is done!

Dried Herb Wreaths

There's nothing more fragrant than fresh herbs. Show them off with mini wreaths that are meant to be hung and dried. This easy adult party favor starts with a plain wire wreath form. Use floral wire to twist on sprigs of fresh herbs, and add a sweet tag. Guests can snip and use the herbs right away, or dry them for year-round flavor.

Recipe Book Party Favors

If you're used to scribbling your recipes for guests post-party, why not make a gift out of it? Small dollar-store notebooks are a good size for writing recipes, and tied with a ribbon, they make sweet party favors.

Macaron Pop Party Favors

Guests will happily munch on these macaron pops as they reminisce on the way home from your party. Simply insert lollipop sticks into purchased macaron cookies and wrap in velum envelopes. Feeling ambitious? Make them yourself!

Potted Plant Party Favors

Plants make the perfect DIY spring party favor. Make simple pots of moss or small houseplants to give as party favors. Look for fun varieties like succulents or flowers at your local garden supply store. A printed tag lets guests know they're free for the taking.

Herb Rub Party Favors

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Spice up your party with jars filled with a custom herb rub. Buy glass or tin containers at a crafts store. Adorn them with paper and twine attached using double-stick tape. Mix up our herb rub recipe and add it to the containers. Tie a string or ribbon and an identifying tag around the middle.

Editor's Tip: Include an ingredients list and directions for use so friends and family can cook with confidence.

Homemade Cookie Butter

Skip the store and whip up a batch of homemade cookie butter. Fill small jars and add a handwritten label. Party guests will love dipping their favorite fruits, cookies, and even pretzels in this creamy dip. Make the DIY party favor even more special by including a copy of the recipe—they'll want it!

Wine Bottle Party Favors

Get the FREE printable wine labels.

Sip, sip, hooray! Wine is the ultimate party favor for adults! Channel your inner designer and create party-theme wine labels. Print them and adhere them to the bottles with double-stick tape. To start, know that the average wine bottle is 10 inches around, so the length of average printer paper (11 inches) should suffice.

Fire-Starter Party Favors

Fire starters are inexpensive party favors, and they couldn't be cuter. Attach long wicks to pinecones with wax. Place the pine cones in metallic cupcake liners for a sparkling finish. Add a decorative touch by dipping the pinecones in colorful wax before packaging.

Fans Party Favors

Get the complete how-to instructions!

Guests will be more than grateful for simple paper fans on a hot summer day. Hand these out at the beginning of the party so everyone can cool off as they relax under the sun. To make them, dip-dye plain folded fans.

Flower Seeds Party Favors

This DIY party favor couldn't be easier! A bed of blooming flowers will keep guests smiling long after the party is over. Wrap seed packets in easy-stitch burlap bags, and seal the bags with a plant marker.

Potted Plant Teacup Favors

Fresh herbs make an aromatic party favor. Plant herbs in delicate, secondhand teacups. Tie a small tag with the name of the herb or guest to the handle of each cup. Tuck instructions for care among the foliage.

Editor's Tip: The favors double as place cards when you arrange the tagged teacup planters on saucers at the table.

Chocolate Party Favor

There's no better DIY party favor than something sweet. Fill a jar with chocolate, add a tag, and you're done. Perfect for any party (or guest!), this Mason jar party favor is guaranteed to please. It also makes a lovely handmade gift.

Gratitude Journal Party Favors

Invite your friends to revel in the little things with the aid of a small gratitude journal. A handmade label and a pencil are all you need to style a simple notebook into a meaningful handmade party favor.

Tea Kit Birthday Favors

Guests will think warm thoughts when they brew a customized tea blend. Spoon store-bought loose-leaf tea into individual heat-seal tea bags (available online and at organic food stores), and insert a length of decorative twine, centering it in the bag opening. Press the edge of the bag with an iron to seal. Print or write the name of the tea or a personal message on small tags. Glue the tag to the end of the twine. Tuck the tea bags inside a cup with a few honey sticks to complete the party favor.

Tea Party Favors

This DIY par-tea favor is the perfect way to wake up! Fill small glass jars with your favorite loose tea blend. Add a handwritten tag, and send each guest home with one of their own. How do you take your tea? Include your tips for brewing up the perfect cup!

Candy Party Favors

Even if the sweets aren't homemade, the package can be! These simple DIY candy cones—made of paper, washi tape, and ribbons— will seal your status as the ultimate party host. Here's how to make it:

1. Cut a 7-inch square from a piece of reversible patterned cardstock. Roll the paper into a cone.

2. Secure the outer edge with double-stick tape. Cover a large brad with strips of washi tape, folding the ends under the brad. Cut two or three pieces of ribbon to notch the ends.

3. Punch a hole in the edge of the cone and through the ribbons. Poke the brad through the ribbons and the cone, and fold it open to secure. Fill the cone with candy. Tuck the top corner into the cone, and secure with a glue dot to close.

