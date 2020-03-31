This Birth Flower Kit Is a Sweet Way to Say Happy Birthday from Afar

Right now, as we're all doing our part to flatten the curve by staying home, we're finding new ways to stay in touch with friends and family. (Hello, virtual happy hours!) For anyone who's celebrating a birthday soon, we found a sweet, personal gift to send joy through the mail.

The birth month flower kit, which retails for $34 from Uncommon Goods, includes seeds, a glass bottle to grow the plant in, a cork lid, potting soil, care instructions, and the meaning behind each flower. Once your plant blooms, the bottle doubles as a vase, and the cork turns into a coaster. It's ideal for all skill levels as even beginners (that's me!) can plant the seeds, follow the directions, and successfully grow their flower.

Image zoom Courtesy of Uncommon Goods™ LLC

Buy It: Birth Month Flower Grow Kit, $34, Uncommon Goods

Although my birthday isn't until November, I'm already looking forward to the possibility of growing my mini sunflower. (And yes, that's a subtle hint to my loved ones.) Here's the full list:

There are a handful of shipping options, with the quickest (express) shipping the same day and the slowest (economy) shipping within nine days. The Uncommon Goods website notes that some shipments might be "slightly delayed," and if that's the case with your order, the site will let you know. And don't forget: studies show that fresh flowers can reduce stress, so even if your pal's birthday is months from now, considering sending a pick-me-up right anyway.