Birthday Gifts

Whether homemade or store-bought, a thoughtful gift or card can make a birthday extraspecial -- we have tons of easy-to-make projects for any occasion that take less than an hour to put together. Craft a vintage candleholder, a picture frame, a wine container, a garden gift set, or a gift-card holder using our simple instructions for super quick handmade gifts. Add to a special homemade present by making your own gift wrap. Choose from several creative ways to present your gift to the birthday guy or girl. Our crafty gift wrap for all occasions has ideas for coordinating gift tins (perfect for smaller gifts), fun felt embellishments, multi-patterned wrapping, an easy-to-sew reusable gift bag, and more! You can also find birthday gift-wrapping inspiration from our ideas for pretty gift wraps and bows, from decorative die-cut boxes and glittery monograms to fabric-wrapped boxes and natural-theme gift wrap. Top off your handmade, specially wrapped birthday gift with a handmade birthday card to add a personal touch.

This Birth Flower Kit Is a Sweet Way to Say Happy Birthday from Afar

Fresh, beautiful blooms make a wonderful gift—even when you can't celebrate in person.
How To Make Scrape Paint Paper

It doesn't take a professional artist to create this gorgeous paper; just drop a few swirls of paint and scrape! Make this bright patterned paper to use as wrapping paper, gift toppers, and more.
6 Garden Subscription Boxes to Sign Up for Right Now

Get all sorts of pretty plants delivered to your door every month!
DIY Card Holders That Are Way Better Than Bought

Learn how to make your own cheap card holders to tuck into flower arrangements and centerpieces. Four supplies are all you need.
23 Handmade Birthday Cards That Will Make Their Special Day Even Better

These easy DIYs are way cuter than anything from the store.
