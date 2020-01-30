19 Ways to Celebrate a Birthday Without Having a Party

Sure, birthday parties are always fun, but there are creative ways to celebrate birthdays of all ages in addition to (or instead of) the party. We love to find small ways to celebrate friends and family members to make their whole birthday feel super special. With ideas including making custom cards, starting new birthday traditions, enjoying special birthday treats and more, you can be sure they will feel loved from morning to night. We included ideas that will work for all ages, whether for kids or the kids at heart. You might be surprised at how good it feels to help celebrate a birthday without all the effort of throwing a party!