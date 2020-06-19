Birthdays

Plan a fun birthday party with games, birthday invitations, party ideas, and more! Whether you're planning the party for yourself, your son or daughter, or a friend, you'll find everything you need to make the birthday as special as can be.

How to Make a Bow with Ribbon in 4 Easy Steps

Bows add polish to packages, wreaths, and all kinds of holiday decorating, and these beauties do it with style and ease.
This Birth Flower Kit Is a Sweet Way to Say Happy Birthday from Afar

Fresh, beautiful blooms make a wonderful gift—even when you can't celebrate in person.
In Defense of Snail Mail: Why I’ll Always Send Handwritten Cards

It takes just 55 cents to make someone’s day.
19 Ways to Celebrate a Birthday Without Having a Party

Sprinkle more fun throughout someone's special day.
Fun Summer Birthday Party Ideas

Celebrating a warm-weather birthday? We have plenty of joyful summer birthday party ideas for kids and adults. Get our best birthday recipes and ideas for DIY decor to host a summer party on a small budget. These summer party ideas are all about having fun in the sun. After you pick your party theme, brush up on our expert outdoor party-planning tips.
Adorable Ocean Kids Birthday Party

Blogger Melissa Johnson of Best Friends for Frosting collaborated with event stylist The Confetti Pineapple to create a nautical beach party for her son Charlie that was "shore" to be a blast. Get inspired with easy DIYs and recipes to create your own party!
37 Ridiculously Fun Outdoor Games for Kids

It's time to play outside!
Graduation Party Tips and Ideas

Whether she's graduating from middle school, high school, or college, your grad deserves a little pomp and circumstance. Throw a casual outdoor party to celebrate her accomplishments with these tips and ideas for success.
Handmade Birthday Cards

Party Favors for Adults

26 Funny, Sweet, and Sentimental Things to Write in a Birthday Card

Our Best Birthday Cake Recipes

11 Box Office-Worthy Movie Desserts

Ever wondered what your favorite movies would look like in the form of a dessert? It's time to find out! Enjoy all the fun of the movies with one of these box office-worthy desserts.

Tea Towel Host Gift

Easy
How To Make Scrape Paint Paper

Easy
Birthday Cake, Cake, Cake

Birthday Cakes for Boys

Real Moms, Real Birthday Parties

Birthday Party Activities

Fun Indoor Games for Kids Birthday Parties

Host a Summer Party on a Budget

Fireside Cocktail Party

Fun Handmade Birthday Cards for Girls

Pretty Tea Party Ideas and Recipes

Throw a Mardi Gras Party

Creative Birthday Cakes for Kids

Birthday Cakes and Cupcakes for Girls

How-to: Organize Outdoor Party Food and Drinks

Throw Your Own Ice Cream Social

Appetizer and Beverage Quantity Charts: How Much Do I Need?

Baby's First Birthday Party Ideas: Start a Birthday Tradition

Outdoor Buffet Tips and Ideas

Throw a Casual Mexican Taco Party Just Like a Top Chef

Colorful Outdoor Party Decor

Birthday Party Ideas for Girls

Birthday Party Planning Timeline

Birthday Cupcakes for Girls

Firefighter Party

