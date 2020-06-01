The Best 2-Player Card Games to Play While Social Distancing

Over the last three months of social distancing, I’ve spent a lot of time in my apartment. Since there isn’t anywhere to go, my roommate and I have been playing games. And we’ve discovered that several of our favorite board games aren’t as fun with just two people. It’s too easy to figure whodunnit in Clue, and Monopoly lasts for hours when there are only two of us buying and selling properties. But recently we’ve found that there are a lot of fast-paced card games that are meant for smaller groups, so we’ve swapped our traditional board games for fun two-player card games. And, most of them are cheaper than boxed board games, so we’ve been able to stock up on quite a few. Whether you’re social distancing with a friend, partner, or just looking for a way to pass the time after the kids go to bed, these are some of my new favorite games.