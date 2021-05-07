This Blanket Is My Favorite Beach Accessory

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

I love spending time at the beach during the summer. Nothing feels better to me than soaking up the sun and laying out on a blanket, feeling the cool breeze and hearing the waves crash in and out along the shoreline. I'd been searching high and low for a quality beach blanket to bring with me on my trips. After trying the Yeti Lowlands Blanket, I found a winner. The blanket has garnered a nearly perfect 5-star rating on Amazon, with reviewers saying that it's "worth every penny."

The multi-use blanket has a heavy-duty waterproof bottom layer, which will block all moisture and keep you dry even when the ground below you is wet or damp. The top layer is also water resistant. During a recent picnic, I accidentally dropped my soda, spilling it all over the blanket. One quick shake later, and ALL of the liquid was gone and the blanket was left completely dry.

woman wearing yeti lowlands blanket Credit: Courtesy of YETI

It's also padded and insulated on the inside, keeping it super comfortable to sit and lay on no matter the terrain. One of its best features? Nothing sticks to it! It's designed to repel both dirt and pet hair. I tested it out at the beach and confirmed that it repels sand as well, making it a great option for lying comfortably on the beach all day long.

It's also perfect for all other outdoor activities: picnics, camping, tailgates — you name it. One 5-star reviewer says this blanket is perfect for outdoor sporting events. "We had several cold, rainy games while watching our son play football, and this blanket was awesome," they said. Another shopper, who uses the blanket as a seat cover for their dog to lay on after outdoor adventures, says that "the fur just shakes right off."

The blanket comes neatly packed into a durable and convenient carrying case, which has three handles (one on either side and one on the top) as well as an adjustable shoulder strap for easy transport. Unlike other carrying cases, it's actually so easy to refold the blanket and get it back into the bag when you're done using it!

Measuring in at 55 x 78 inches when unfolded, it also has corner "loops" that you can use to anchor the blanket to the ground. In between uses, if you feel like the blanket needs a cleaning, simply throw it in the washer and dryer with your other laundry. Reviewers love the high quality and durability of this blanket. "If you want to enjoy your time in a park on a superb blanket which is waterproof, furproof, and everything else proof, this is the one," says one 5-star reviewer, who adds that "once you try it you'll see the value."