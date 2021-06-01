Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These S’mores Boards Will Take Your Next Summer Bash to the Next Level

S'mores are an absolute must for summer parties. There's just nothing like biting into the combination of roasted marshmallow, rich chocolate, and crunchy graham cracker while gathered around the fire. And now that it's safe to host outdoor gatherings again, we anticipate eating a lot of the sweet, chocolatey sandwiches this season.

But over the next few warmer months, we'll be serving our s'mores a little differently. Rather than having everyone reach into a plastic packaging to grab jumbo marshmallows and chocolate squares, put together a decadent s'mores board instead. If you haven't seen these before, it's similar to a charcuterie spread—but filled with s'mores makings rather than meat and cheese.

The trend has been around for a few years, but now that we're able to host summer get-togethers again, it's really taking off. There are currently more than 1,300 posts under #smoresboard on Instagram, and each one will have you craving a bite of melted marshmallow and crunchy graham cracker.

To help inspire your own summer entertaining, we've rounded up our favorite s'mores boards you can recreate at home. So set up the fire pit, load up your board, and enjoy a flavorful evening around the fire with friends and family.