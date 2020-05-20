Is It OK to Have a Picnic Right Now? 7 Expert Safety Tips You Should Know About

To cut down on big gatherings of people, some large parks and beaches are closed, but many local parks are open. As long as the park is open to the public, it’s a safe option for a picnic. But Hackenmiller told us that even though the park may be open, a lot of the facilities (like parking lots and restrooms) may be closed. The easiest way to choose your picnic spot is by checking the AllTrails app or your local parks department website to check the status of park closures. Consider the number of other people around: If you get to the park and the parking lots are full, it’s a good indication that there are too many other people at that location.

Once you find the perfect spot, just remember that your patch of grass should be a good distance away from others who are gathered in the same park. If you’re concerned, you can opt to have a picnic in your backyard!