HGTV Star Jasmine Roth Shares Her Secrets to Summer Entertaining 

As it becomes safe to gather again, we're slowly getting back into the swing of summer entertaining. Since we spent much of last summer quarantined in our homes, we might be a little rusty and need a bit of a refresher on how to host garden parties and casual outdoor soirées again. Planning our first post-pandemic gatherings has us wondering how much seating we need, where we should hang the string lights, and what kind of decorations are actually necessary.

To help us (and you!) get back into the groove of summer party planning, we sat down with HGTV star Jasmine Roth to get her best tips for maximizing your outdoor space on a budget. Roth, who has starred on HGTV's Hidden Potential, Help! I Wrecked My House, and Rock the Block, recently refreshed her backyard space and is spilling all her best entertaining secrets to help you do the same.

Roth dished seven expert tips that'll help you make your space entertaining-ready, no matter how much room you're working with. Whether you're hosting in a backyard or on an apartment patio, she'll help you pair seating, functional decor, and ambiance that'll make any summer gathering unforgettable.