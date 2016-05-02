Have a Backyard Family Movie Night
The Seating Setup
Scatter cushions and seats around the backyard while kiddos can grab smaller pillows and blankets. Baskets from the house keep everything organized while oversize balloons add a pop of color.
Buy It: Outdoor Pouf Red/Black/White ($65, Target)
Concession Stand
Assemble a grab-and-go concession service on a long table. For a fun touch, wheel in a theater-style popcorn cart. Sparkling twinkle lights are a must for lighting that won't compete with the movie.
Buy It: Vintage Collection 2.5 oz. Red Oil Popcorn Machine with Cart ($90, The Home Depot)
Set the Scene
Turn your backyard into an outdoor theater with a scattering of adorable tents, chairs, and blankets. Keep the seating close and hang bright balloons from tree branches.
Editor's Tip: Set up the snacks near the screen for easy mid-movie munching!
DIY Movie Screen
When the lights go down, it's showtime! Stream a movie from a laptop or office-standard projector. We created this DIY outdoor movie screen from a few PVC pipes and a drop cloth.
Ticket Garland
This silver screen-inspired garland is fun, easy, and perfect for decorating your cinema concession stand. To make, rip off multiple strips of tickets to the desired length. (We used four tickets per strip.) Cut a piece of jute rope to the desired length, and layout straight. Fold top ticket or two over jute rope; hot-glue in place to secure. Repeat across jute length, using a ruler, if desired, to evenly space ticket strips.
Colorful Centerpiece
Stack colorful ticket spools for a fun, low-cost centerpiece. Stack the rolls on a tray and finish the display with a vase or jar of colorful cut flowers.
Buy It: Ticket Roll ($6, Office Depot)
Mix and Match
Let the kiddos (and adults!) create their own custom snack blends. We chose a variety of popular movie theater candies, but you could swap in nuts, fruits, and crackers.
DIY Snack Cones
Create a clever snack stand with wire pigtail stakes (available at the hardware store) and scrapbook paper. To make, use pliers to widen circle at top of each wire spiral. Bend each stake stem to a 90-degree, L-shape angle. If desired, spray-paint stakes. Roll scrapbook paper into cone shapes; secure paper cones with tape or glue stick. Stand stakes in a bucket or vase filled with sand or decorative rock.
Popcorn Toppers
Butter is good, but these homemade popcorn seasonings are better. Try our favorite blend: dried basil, garlic salt, Parmesan, and red pepper. In the mood for something sweet? Try sprinkling on a mix of cocoa, cinnamon, and sugar.
Buy It: Glass Spice Jar with Stainless Steel Lid ($2, Target)
Cinema Snacks: Burgers x2
Two kinds of burgers mean there's something for everyone! We whipped up a batch of lentil veggie burgers and our best-ever hamburgers. Remember to set out a DIY toppings bar.
Cinema Snacks: Hot Dogs 8 Ways
These dogs are all about the toppings. We've got eight creative ideas for our backyard favorite including a Hawaiian dog, Reuben dog, and a melty mac and cheese dog.
Cinema Snacks: Rolling Root Beet Floats
It's time for a brief intermission! Wheel a DIY root beer float around and prepare for a round of applause. Fill a tub with ice, and place ice cream and root beer bottles in it. Don't forget a scoop and opener. Use plastic glasses to avoid breaking.
Cinema Snacks: DIY S'mores
Paper berry baskets round-up classic s'mores ingredients. Let family members help themselves before heading to the fire pit.
Silver Screen Sweets
It wouldn't be a movie night without popcorn and candy! Set out a mix of classic favorites and small cups for mixing. Try a sweet-salty blend of popcorn, chocolates, and gummy candies.