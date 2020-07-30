The 10 Best Picnic Baskets, According to Reviews

If you’re looking for something that requires minimal assembly, this picnic basket is it. Inside you’ll find everything you need for a wonderful adventure outdoors: It comes with four sets of plates, wine glasses, silverware, napkins, and a bottle opener. Plus, it’s temperature-controlled thanks to the basket’s insulated lining.

Reviewers have given the Nature Gear basket a solid 4.6-star rating, often noting its high quality.

“The best picnic basket we've ever owned,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “There is room for everything. Food and utensils are well placed. Insulation works well. Easy to use and carry. And it looks good. Highly recommended.”

Buy It: Nature Gear Upgraded 4 Person XL Picnic Basket, $65 (originally $70), Amazon