The 7 Best Coolers, According To Reviews

Looking for an eco-friendly option? Igloo’s first-ever biodegradable cooler is made with compostable materials. It can hold 20 cans, and it has 4 built-in cup holders on the lid as well as built-in side handles for carrying. Even though it’s made with recycled paper, it won’t get soggy. In fact, it holds ice for up to 12 hours and water for up to 5 days. When you’re done using it, simply dump out the water and let it air dry. One 5-star reviewer says the cooler is “great to use, stackable, keeps food items at the right temperature and easy for traveling.” At just $10 each, you can buy several if you need extra storage space.

Buy It: Igloo Recool 16 Qt Cooler ($10, Dick’s Sporting Goods)