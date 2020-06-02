Backyard Activities

Summer is here and there are plenty of ways to keep your family entertained right in your own backyard. Turn your space into the ultimate escape with our outdoor game ideas, backyard activities, and easy DIY projects.

Most Recent

This DIY Citronella Candle Will Help Keep Bugs Away All Summer Long

This super simple project is as simple as melting and pouring the wax.
Throw a Summer Burger Bash

This party, complete with super juicy burgers, will make you neighborhood royalty.
Throw a Puppy Picnic

Show your furry friends some love with a festive outdoor party, complete with homemade dog treats and plenty of playtime. Plus, get DIY decor ideas and easy party recipes. It's time to celebrate man's best friend.
Have a Backyard Family Movie Night

Bring the silver screen to your backyard!
10 Ways to Create a Backyard Getaway

Try these ideas to turn your backyard into a relaxing outdoor oasis.
Easy Picnic Ideas & Tips

Grab your basket and get outside for a fun and easy outdoor meal.
