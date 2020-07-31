Adorable Ideas for a Sip and See
If y'all are unfamiliar with a sip and see party, it's a sweet Southern tradition—a casual affair, meant to give family and friends the opportunity to ooh and aah over your new addition. New parents are short on time (and sleep!), so we've rounded up some adorable ideas for decorations, food, and drinks. Cheers to your new little one!Read More
7 Baby Shower Menus That Pamper the Mom-to-Be
These baby shower menus are as beautiful as they are delicious! Perfect for pampering mom (and her guests), yet totally achievable for the host.Read More
Serving Platters Worthy of a Party
These stunning serving platters are sure to impress at your next dinner party or barbecue. From classic white to designs inspired by decorative tile, these platters will be the serveware stars on your table.Read More
DIY Cake Toppers to Make Your Cake Prettier
Jazz up your next special occasion cake with one of these fun, DIY cake toppers. From mini shimmery balloons to sparkly shapes, these cake toppers are sure to add to the joyous celebration!Read More
Pretty Pink Baby Shower
Celebrate a beautiful baby girl with a pretty-in-pink shower. Blogger Melissa Johnson of Best Friends For Frosting gathered friends for an ultragirly fete complete with flowery decor, adorable eats, and a dreamy pink punch. Get inspired with her easy DIYs and party planning tips!Read More
The Cutest Gender-Reveal Ideas
Are you having a baby boy or girl? Let friends and family know with a gender-reveal party! We've got sweet ideas for food, games, and of course, the big reveal!Read More