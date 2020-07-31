Baby Shower

Make any mom-to-be feel special by throwing her a fun and unique baby shower -- we have great ideas for cute decorations, fun baby shower games, handmade invitations, and more! For a fancy get-together, put together our bling-theme baby shower. The decorating ideas include adorable rhinestone pacifiers and brightly colored place settings, plus we give you ideas for glitzy party favors and fun guessing games. Our adorable bubbly ducky baby shower theme keeps it simple yet modern with a blue-and-yellow color scheme, cozy decor, and cute duck accents, including a sweet (and easy-to-make) centerpiece -- a fishbowl filled with white plastic-foam balls, clear glass baubles, and a rubber ducky. Need ideas for baby shower food? Our quick and easy party food recipes are sophisticated and sure to dazzle shower guests, from sweet spreadables to skewered meat. Pick-and-mix your favorite baby shower ideas or follow a full theme for a wonderful celebration with friends.

If y'all are unfamiliar with a sip and see party, it's a sweet Southern tradition—a casual affair, meant to give family and friends the opportunity to ooh and aah over your new addition. New parents are short on time (and sleep!), so we've rounded up some adorable ideas for decorations, food, and drinks. Cheers to your new little one!
These baby shower menus are as beautiful as they are delicious! Perfect for pampering mom (and her guests), yet totally achievable for the host.
These stunning serving platters are sure to impress at your next dinner party or barbecue. From classic white to designs inspired by decorative tile, these platters will be the serveware stars on your table.
Jazz up your next special occasion cake with one of these fun, DIY cake toppers. From mini shimmery balloons to sparkly shapes, these cake toppers are sure to add to the joyous celebration!
Celebrate a beautiful baby girl with a pretty-in-pink shower. Blogger Melissa Johnson of Best Friends For Frosting gathered friends for an ultragirly fete complete with flowery decor, adorable eats, and a dreamy pink punch. Get inspired with her easy DIYs and party planning tips!
Are you having a baby boy or girl? Let friends and family know with a gender-reveal party! We've got sweet ideas for food, games, and of course, the big reveal!
Use our step-by-step instructions and free quilt patterns to make sweet quilts for a baby in your life.
Who says it takes all week to plan and prep for a party? With a few easy appetizer recipes in your pocket, you can invite guests over tonight. Choose from saucy wings, hot dip recipes, and simple skewers to create a feast of irresistible party foods.
