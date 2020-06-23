Here's How to Throw the Ultimate Dinner Party Celebrating the Autumn Equinox
Dallas designer Jean Liu and friend Heather Wiese-Alexander share their tips for a fall celebration.
Belated Birthday Celebration
It’s easy to let time slip away, but even a long-overdue gathering—such as the belated birthday celebration that Dallas designer Jean Liu co-hosted with her friend, Heather Wiese-Alexander—can be special.
“Heather and I discussed how her birthday had come and gone because we were so busy,” Liu says. “We decided to not get hung up on the date and make time to throw a fall equinox party to usher in the new season and see friends whom we hadn’t seen forever.”
Fall in Texas
In Liu’s newly landscaped Texas backyard, she draped a long table with blue linen. Clear “Ghost” chairs provided a touch of sparkle with light reflecting off their shiny forms. Old Paris porcelain plates from Liu’s own collection were set atop slices of wood.
Pretty Party
Under a canopy of mature trees and white string lights, Liu and Wiese-Alexander host an elegant but laid-back birthday celebration. “It feels good to make the time to create an experience,” Liu says. “Everyone is so busy that getting together won’t happen unless it’s made a priority.”
Ready for Fall
For a fall-themed dinner party with friends, the lush green lawn of Liu’s Dallas home radiates with dancing white lights, see-through chairs, and a royal blue tablecloth. Haile Wossen of Anthos, a Dallas florist, infused autumn color into arrangements.
Pop of Color
That theme carried into wooden crate-style boxes filled with colorful flowers, including roses, orchids, and carnations in hues hinting at the fall shades that would soon emerge on the trees. In addition, single orange roses were cut short enough to fit entirely into clear cylinder vessels. Simple white votive candles illuminated the table, while strings of white lights provided a warm glow from above.
True to the saying “everything’s bigger in Texas,” the four-course menu featured fall delectables such as fried oyster hors d’oeuvres, butternut squash soup, a two-part entrée of lamb and stuffed quail, and pear bread pudding topped with bourbon sauce.
Music of the Night
A string quartet provided music for guests both big and small.
Fall Menu and Recipes
Dallas designer Jean Liu chose Chef Jermaine Brown from the Plano, Texas, restaurant Julia Pearl Southern Cuisine to cater a long-overdue birthday bash. The menu is hearty and filling and includes both roasted quail and roasted lamb loin for double-down main courses. We’ve scaled back the recipes to serve 10 guests and included a timeline to help execute preparation.
Even so, preparing this meal is a lot for one person to attempt on his or her own. You might consider hosting some of your favorite foodies for a leisurely dinner that everyone cooks together. Get as much advance work done as possible, and then make the final prep part of the party.
Round, letterpress cards by Bell’Invito detail the menu.
Menu
- Fried Oysters with Apricot Mustard
- Sweet Potato Hash Browns with Chive Sour Cream
- Butternut Squash Soup with Seared Scallop
- Stuffed Quail with Mushroom Risotto
- Roasted Lamb Loin with Johnny Cakes and Collard Greens; Foie Gras Cream
- Pear Bread Pudding
- Shopping List
We’ve organized a shopping list to make shopping for this party menu easier for you. Package sizes are included so you have enough for duplicated recipe ingredients.
Check your pantry for these necessary items before shopping:
Note: Unless specified, when we call for “butter,” we mean the unsalted variety. When we call for “eggs,” we are suggesting large eggs unless specified. When we call for “brown sugar,” we are calling for light brown sugar.
- Sugar (about 2 cups)
- Brown sugar (about 1-1/2 cups)
- Cornmeal (need 1-1/2 cups)
- Cornstarch (need 1/4 cup)
- All-purpose flour (need 3/4 cup)
- Baking powder (need 1 teaspoon; check expiration date)
- Salt (for seasoning + about 2-1/4 tablespoons)
- Kosher salt (need 1/2 teaspoon)
- Freshly ground pepper (for seasoning and + 1 teaspoon)
- Ground cinnamon (need 2-1/4 teaspoons)
- Crushed red pepper (need 1 tablespoon)
- Vanilla (need 1 teaspoon)
- Olive oil (need 4 tablespoons)
- Vegetable oil (at least 3-1/2 cups)
- Light corn syrup (need 3 tablespoons)
- Butter (need 2 sticks plus + 1 tablespoon)
- Eggs (need 10)
- Dijon-style mustard (need 2 tablespoons)
- White vinegar (need 1/2 cup)
Order online at least two weeks prior to event
- 12 half-boneless whole quail frozen (Please note, quail are shipped in packages of four, so you will need to order 12 to cover the 10 quail that the recipe calls for. See recipe for our recommended source.)
Specialty grocery store
- Champagne vinegar (need 1/2 cup)
- 1 (4- to 5-ounce) container salmon roe (Note: As with most caviar products, cost is often a determination of quality. For this hors d’oeuvre, a medium-priced brand should be your option, but avoid the less expensive brands.)
- 1 package Arborio rice (at least 16 ounces, need 2 cups)
- 2 packages microgreens
- 5 ounces foie gras (You may need to preorder or order online)
Produce
- 2 (10-ounce) sweet potatoes
- 3 (1-pound) butternut squash
- 1 pound mixed mushrooms, such as cremini, shiitake, and button
- 4 bunches collard greens
- 2 large Granny Smith apples
- 2 Anjou or red pears, about 8 ounces each
- 10 fresh figs (Dried figs are an option if figs are out of season.)
- 1 large onion + 1 medium onion
- 2 shallots
- 1 bunch green onions
- 1 head garlic
- 1 bunch chive
Grocery
- 3 (32-ounce) containers chicken broth (need 9 cups)
- Pumpkin seeds (pepitas), at least 1/2 cup or 4 ounces
- 1 (15-ounce) can whole-kernel corn
Baking aisle
- 1 (6-ounce) package dried apricots
- 1 (4-ounce) package walnut pieces
Seafood counter
- 20 oysters (Purchasing the oysters the day you are going to use them is best; ask the fish monger to shuck them for you. If you purchase them the day before— no sooner—leave them in the shell and shuck them at home.)
- 10 large sea scallops
Butcher
- 1-1/2 pounds beef smoked sausage
- 1 (12-ounce) smoked ham hock
- 3 boneless lamb loins (Preorder at least one week in advance.)
Dairy
- 1 (8-ounce) container sour cream (need 1/3 cup)
- 1 (4- to 5-ounce) container plain fat-free Greek yogurt (need ½ cup)
- 1 (1-quart) container whipping cream (need 2-1/2 cups)
- 1 (1-quart) container whole milk (need 2-1/4 cups)
- 1 (1-quart) half-and-half or light cream
Bakery
- 1 (14-ounce) loaf challah bread (enough for eight 1/2-inch thick slices)
Cheese aisle
- 1 wedge Parmesan, at least 10 ounces (need 1 cup grated plus more for serving)
Alcohol
- 1 (750-milliliter) bottle dry white wine (need 1-2/3 cups)
- 1 (750-milliliter) bottle ruby port
- 1 pint bourbon (need 2 tablespoons)
Fried Oysters with Apricot Mustard
The oysters should be cooked just before serving. However, you can bread them and store them, covered and chilled in a single layer, in the refrigerator for about 1 hour prior to frying them. The Apricot Mustard can be made 1 to 2 days prior and stored, covered, in the refrigerator.
Prep and cook time: 30 minutes
Apricot Mustard:
- 2/3 cup dry white wine
- 12 dried apricots, chopped (1/2 cup)
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup champagne vinegar
- 2 tablespoons Dijon-style mustard
- Salt and ground black pepper
Fried Oysters:
- Vegetable oil for deep-frying
- 20 shucked oysters (about 1 pint)
- 1/2 cup cornmeal
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
For Apricot Mustard, in small saucepan stir together wine, apricots, sugar, and champagne vinegar. Bring to boil; reduce heat. Boil gently, uncovered, 15 minutes or until liquid reduces by half and apricots are tender, stirring occasionally. Place sauce in blender; add Dijon mustard. Cover; blend until smooth. Place sauce in small bowl; season with salt. Cover; chill up to 1 week.
For Fried Oysters, heat oil in deep fryer or heat 3 cups oil in large skillet to 350°F. Season oysters with salt and black pepper. In small bowl stir together cornmeal and cornstarch. Add oysters to cornmeal mixture, a few at a time, turning to coat well. Fry oysters, in batches, in hot oil 2 to 3 minutes or until lightly golden. Transfer to paper towels. Serve with Apricot Mustard. Makes 20 oysters.
Recipe from Chef Jermaine Brown
Sweet Potato Hash Browns with Chive Sour Cream
This classy combination of a hash brown and salmon roe is a clever twist on the traditional blini with caviar.
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 12 to 16 minutes
Chive Sour Cream:
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- 2 teaspoons chives
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
Sweet Potato Hash Browns:
- 2 (10-ounce) sweet potatoes, peeled
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon salmon roe
For Chive Sour Cream, in small bowl, mix sour cream, chives, and salt. Refrigerate until ready for use.
For Sweet Potato Hash Browns, grate sweet potatoes using fine grater. Place potatoes in clean kitchen towel or three layers of 100% cotton cheesecloth. Twist cloth to squeeze out moisture. Transfer potatoes to medium bowl. Season potatoes with salt and pepper. Form sweet potatoes into twenty 1-1/2-inch discs. In large skillet heat 2 tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Once oil is hot, place half sweet potato patties in skillet. Cook on one side until crisp and light brown. Carefully turn; cook until second side is crisp and light brown, 6 to 8 minutes total. Remove from skillet onto paper towel-lined plate and hold warm. Repeat with remaining sweet potatoes and oil.
To serve, spoon sour cream on top of potato rounds; top with dollop of salmon roe. Serve immediately. Makes 20 hors d’oeuvres.
Recipe from Chef Jermaine Brown
Butternut Squash Soup with Seared Scallop
The combination of butternut squash and apples, seasoned with brown sugar, cinnamon, and pepper, definitely brings a note of autumn to the dinner table.
Make the soup one or two days in advance; store in refrigerator in covered container until ready to use. Stir together the yogurt sauce the morning of the party; keep chilled.
Our Test Kitchen readily endorsed this quick, easy method for perfectly cooked scallops. (The secret is pulling the hot pan off the heat to finish the cooking process.) You’ll want to add it to your repertoire for other scallop recipes.
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
- 3 (1-pound) butternut squash, peeled, seeded, and cubed
- 2 large Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and chopped
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1-1/4 teaspoons salt
- 1-1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 3/4 cup whipping cream
- 1/2 cup plain fat-free Greek yogurt
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 10 large sea scallops
- Toasted pumpkin seeds
In 5- to 6-quart pot, add squash, apple, onion, brown sugar, 3/4 teaspoon salt, 3/4 teaspoon cinnamon, and pepper. Add broth and cream. Cover; heat to boiling over medium-high heat. Reduce heat; simmer about 20 minutes or until squash is tender. Remove from heat. Let mixture cool 10 minutes. Transfer mixture to blender, half at a time, and blend until smooth. Transfer back to pot; keep warm.
In small bowl whisk together yogurt, sugar, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon.
For scallops, preheat 12-inch sauté pan over high heat. Add 2 tablespoons vegetable oil. Pat scallops dry using paper towels. Season scallops with 1/2 teaspoon salt. When oil starts to smoke, add scallops to pan. When scallops brown, turn over and turn off heat. Cook for 1 minute. Remove scallops from skillet (to avoid overcooking).
To serve, ladle soup into bowls. Add scallop to center. Top with yogurt; sprinkle with pumpkin seeds. Makes 10 servings.
Recipe by Chef Jermaine Brown
Stuffed Quail with Mushroom Risotto
Half-boneless quail retain leg and wing bones, but have boneless cavities. They can be special-ordered from Broken Arrow Ranch in Texas. Make sure you allow for delivery time; Broken Arrow only ships on certain days.
This dish, with its elegant presentation, is rich and hearty and full of umami flavor from the mushrooms and quail meat sweetened by the port sauce.
Prep time: 45 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour 45 minutes
Bake time: 15 to 20 minutes at 350°F
Stuffed Quail:
- 10 half-boneless whole quail (see note above)
- 1-1/2 pounds beef smoked sausage, chopped
Port Sauce:
- 1 (750-milliliter) bottle ruby port
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 10 fresh or dried figs, halved
Mushroom Risotto:
- 4 tablespoons olive oil (divided)
- 1 pound mixed mushrooms, such as cremini, shiitake, button, chopped (6 cups)
- 2 shallots, minced (1/4 cup)
- 5 cloves garlic, minced (divided)
- 6 cups chicken broth
- 8 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 medium onion, finely chopped
- 2 cups Arborio rice
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
- Microgreens
For stuffing, heat very large skillet over medium heat. Cook sausage until browned, about 15 minutes. Drain fat from skillet. Let cool slightly.
Season quail with salt and black pepper. Stuff quail with cooked sausage. Truss quail by using paring knife to pierce hole in left thigh and pulling right leg through hole in left thigh.
For port sauce, in medium saucepan, combine port, sugar, and figs. Bring to boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Boil gently, uncovered, on medium-high heat 35 minutes or until it reaches syrupy consistency and is reduced to 1 cup.
In very large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over high heat. Add mushrooms; cook 3 minutes. Add shallots and 4 cloves garlic. Cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes more until mushrooms are tender and starting to brown; set aside.
Preheat oven to 350°F. For Mushroom Risotto, in medium saucepan bring broth to a simmer; keep warm over low heat. In large saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add onion and remaining 1 clove garlic. Cook, stirring with wooden spoon, until onion is transparent, about 5 minutes. Add rice and cook, stirring, until it is well coated with butter and starts to turn translucent, about 2 minutes. Add wine; simmer gently until all the liquid is absorbed, 3 to 5 minutes. Ladle 1/2 cup warm broth into rice mixture and simmer, stirring occasionally, until broth is absorbed. Repeat, adding 1/2 cup of broth at a time, until rice is cooked through but still firm, 20 to 25 minutes total. Add remaining butter, the salt, pepper, and 1/2 cup of Parmesan; stir. Stir in mushroom mixture. Top with additional Parmesan.
Meanwhile, for quail, heat very large skillet on medium-high heat. Add remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Sear quail, half at a time, about 4 minutes on each side to crisp skin. Transfer quail to rack in a shallow baking pan. Bake quail, uncovered, 15 to 20 minutes or to 175°F in the leg.
To serve, spoon Mushroom Risotto onto each plate. Spoon small amount of port sauce and figs around risotto. Place quail on top of risotto; top with microgreens. Makes 10 servings.
Make Ahead: The stuffed quail, mushroom mixture, and port sauce can all be made one day in advance. Cover and refrigerate until ready to finish cooking, up to 24 hours.
Recipe from Chef Jermaine Brown
Roasted Lamb Loin with Johnny Cakes and Collard Greens; Foie Gras Cream
Make sure to order the lamb loins ahead. If you can't find boneless lamb loins, purchase 3 lamb rib roasts and have your butcher remove the whole loin from the bones.
Prep time: 1 hour
Cook time: 1 hour
Bake time: 8 to 10 minutes at 350°F
Collard Greens:
- 8 cups water
- 1/2 cup white vinegar
- 1 smoked ham hock (about 12 ounces)
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 1 tablespoon crushed red pepper
- 4 bunches collard greens, stemmed and cut into 1-1/2-inch pieces
Foie Gras Cream:
- 5 ounces foie gras
- 1-1/4 cups whipping cream
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- Pinch ground black pepper
Johnny Cakes:
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1-1/4 cups whole milk
- 1 cup cornmeal
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 (15-ounce) can whole-kernel corn, drained
- 1/2 cup thinly sliced green onions
- 1 egg, beaten
Roasted Lamb Loin:
- 3 boneless lamb loins (1 to 1-1/2 pounds)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1-1/4 cups microgreens
For Collard Greens, in 8-quart pot combine water, vinegar, ham hock, 1 tablespoon salt, and crushed red pepper. Bring to boil; add collard greens. Cook 1 hour or until greens are tender. Drain cooking liquid; reserve if preparing ahead. Remove pork hocks. When cool enough to handle, cut meat off bones; discard bones and any fat or skin. Finely chop meat and stir into greens.
For Foie Gras Cream, heat large skillet over medium-low heat. Add foie gras to skillet; cook until fat is rendered out, turning occasionally, about 5 minutes. Drain fat. Add cream to skillet. Bring to boil; reduce heat and simmer until slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Transfer cream and foie gras to blender. Cover; blend until smooth. Return to saucepan; season with 1/8 teaspoon salt and pinch of black pepper. Keep warm until ready to use.
For Johnny Cakes, in small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add milk and heat until just warmed. In large bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and 1 teaspoon salt. Whisk to blend. Add milk mixture to flour mixture; stir to combine. Stir in corn, green onions, and egg. Pour about 1/4 cup batter onto hot, lightly greased griddle or heavy skillet. Cook over medium heat for 1 to 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Keep warm.
For Roasted Lamb Loin, preheat oven to 350°F. Season loins with 1/2 teaspoon each salt and black pepper. In large oven-going skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add lamb loins and cook until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes. Transfer skillet to oven. Roast lamb 8 to 10 minutes or until meat thermometer registers 135°F for medium-rare doneness. Remove from oven; let stand 5 minutes. Slice each loin into 10 slices.
To serve, spoon sauce onto serving plates. Top each with Johnny Cake, collard greens, and 3 lamb slices. Garnish with microgreens. Makes 10 servings.
Make Ahead:
- Stem and chop collard greens up to 1 day prior to cooking. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator until needed.
- Prepare Johnny Cakes up to 1 day before serving. Place pancakes in an airtight container with waxed paper between layers. Cover and refrigerate. To reheat, wrap pancakes in paper towels. Microwave for 20 to 30 seconds for 1 pancake or 30 to 45 seconds for 2 pancakes or until heated through.
Recipe from Chef Jermaine Brown
Pear Bread Pudding
We tested this bread pudding with both peeled and unpeeled pears—and ended up with a divided camp. Keeping the peel saves a bit of prep time and adds some firmness to the pudding. Removing the peel will result in a softer texture.
Bourbon Anglaise, a rich cream sauce laced with bourbon, and Caramel Sauce are the finishing touches to this homey dessert.
A deep baking dish works best to give the bread pudding the same structure Chef Brown achieved. We found a ceramic lasagna pan with deeper sides and a smaller base than a standard 9x13-inch pan to be the most effective. This one from Emile Henry fits the bill perfectly.
Prep time: 30 minutes
Bake time: 55 minutes at 325°F
Pear Bread Pudding:
- 8 (1/2-inch) thick slices challah bread (14 ounces)
- 2 Anjou or red pears, (about 8 ounces each), peeled (if desired), cored, and very thinly sliced
- 6 eggs
- 2 cups half-and-half or light cream
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon sugar
Bourbon Anglaise:
- 1 cup whole milk
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 3 egg yolks, lightly beaten
- 2 tablespoons bourbon
Caramel Sauce:
- 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup butter, cut up
- 1/2 cup whipping cream
- 3 tablespoons light corn syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 cup walnut pieces, toasted
For Pear Bread Pudding, preheat oven to 325°F. Arrange bread slices on baking sheet. Bake 10 minutes or until dry, turning once. Cool and cut each slice in half diagonally. Butter a deep 3-quart (11x8x2-inch) baking dish. Arrange bread slices in dish, alternating each slice with pear slices and overlapping as necessary.
In large bowl, whisk together eggs, half-and-half, 1/2 cup brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Pour mixture evenly over bread and pears. Press bread into mixture; let stand 5 minutes. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon sugar.
Bake 55 minutes or until bread is browned and custard is just set in center. Let cool slightly. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Meanwhile, for Bourbon Anglaise, in small saucepan stir together milk and 3 tablespoons sugar. Bring to simmer over medium heat, stirring to dissolve sugar. Gradually whisk about half the milk mixture into beaten egg yolks. Return all to saucepan. Cook and stir 2 minutes or until mixture thickens and coats back of a spoon. Strain into small bowl. Place bowl in a larger bowl half filled with ice water. Cool for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in bourbon.
For Caramel Sauce, in heavy 2-quart saucepan combine 3/4 cup brown sugar, butter, whipping cream, and corn syrup. Bring to boil over medium-high heat, stirring to dissolve sugar and melt butter. Reduce heat to medium. Boil, uncovered, at steady rate 5 minutes (do not stir). Remove from heat; stir in vanilla. Cool slightly (sauce will thicken as it cools).
To serve, drizzle each serving with Bourbon Anglaise and Caramel Sauce and top with walnuts. Makes 10 servings.
Recipe from Chef Jermaine Brown
Timeline for Throwing an Autumn Equinox Party
Two weeks prior:
- Special order quail (see ordering notes in recipe). It will be shipped frozen and should be immediately placed in freezer. Follow thawing directions on package; keep quail refrigerated until preparation.
One week prior:
- Special order lamb loins from butcher.
One to two days prior:
- Prepare Apricot Mustard for Fried Oysters. Store in refrigerator in covered container until ready to use.
- Prepare Butternut Squash Soup. Store in refrigerator in covered container until ready to use.
One day prior:
- Stuff quail; refrigerate.
- Prepare Chive Sour Cream for Sweet Potato Hash Browns. Store in refrigerator in covered container until ready to use.
- Prepare mushroom mixture for Mushroom Risotto. Place in covered food-safe container; refrigerate until needed.
- Prepare port sauce. Store in refrigerator in covered container until ready to use.
- Stem and chop collard greens. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator until needed.
- Prepare Johnny Cakes. Place pancakes in an airtight container with waxed paper between layers. Cover and refrigerate.
Morning of party:
- Stir together yogurt garnish for the Butternut Squash Soup. Cover and chill until use.
Afternoon of party:
- Prepare sweet potato mixture for Sweet Potato Hash Browns. Form potato mixture into patties. Store in single layer on paper-towel lined platter, covered, in refrigerator.
- Cook collard greens. Store, covered, in refrigerator.
- Prepare Bourbon Anglaise and Caramel Sauce for Pear Bread Pudding. Cover and chill.
- Bake Pear Bread Pudding. Cover and store at room temperature.
Prior to party:
- Prepare Mushroom Risotto; set aside. Just prior to serving, reheat risotto adding additional broth or a few tablespoons of whipping cream to return risotto to creamy consistency.
- Prepare Foie Gras Cream. Cover and chill. Gently reheat just before serving.
- One hour prior, coat oysters in breading. Store in single layer in refrigerator.
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Reheat soup; keep warm.
- Bring lamb loins to room temperature. Pat dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper.
- Thirty minutes before serving, fry Sweet Potato Hash Browns. Keep warm in oven.
- Sear scallops.
- Reheat port sauce; keep warm.
- Sear and roast quail, about 30 minutes total time.
- Just before serving, deep-fry oysters.
- Sear and roast lamb loins, about 30 minutes total.
- Reheat collard greens, adding a small amount of reserved cooking liquid. Use slotted spoon to serve.
- Reheat Johnny Cakes: Wrap pancakes in paper towels. Microwave for 20 to 30 seconds for 1 pancake or 30 to 45 seconds for 2 pancakes or until heated through.
- Bring Caramel Sauce for Pear Bread Pudding to room temperature. Gently reheat if sauce is too thick to drizzle.
Chef Jermaine Brown
Chef Brown is a graduate of the culinary arts program at San Jacinto College in Houston. Prior to Julia Pearl, Brown worked for such culinary luminaries as Kent Rathbun and Tre Wilcox. In 2005, he was named Dallas’s Rising Star Chef.