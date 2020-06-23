Here's How to Throw the Ultimate Dinner Party Celebrating the Autumn Equinox

Half-boneless quail retain leg and wing bones, but have boneless cavities. They can be special-ordered from Broken Arrow Ranch in Texas. Make sure you allow for delivery time; Broken Arrow only ships on certain days.

This dish, with its elegant presentation, is rich and hearty and full of umami flavor from the mushrooms and quail meat sweetened by the port sauce.

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Bake time: 15 to 20 minutes at 350°F

Stuffed Quail:

10 half-boneless whole quail (see note above)

1-1/2 pounds beef smoked sausage, chopped

Port Sauce:

1 (750-milliliter) bottle ruby port

3/4 cup sugar

10 fresh or dried figs, halved

Mushroom Risotto:

4 tablespoons olive oil (divided)

1 pound mixed mushrooms, such as cremini, shiitake, button, chopped (6 cups)

2 shallots, minced (1/4 cup)

5 cloves garlic, minced (divided)

6 cups chicken broth

8 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 cups Arborio rice

1 cup dry white wine

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for serving

Microgreens

For stuffing, heat very large skillet over medium heat. Cook sausage until browned, about 15 minutes. Drain fat from skillet. Let cool slightly.

Season quail with salt and black pepper. Stuff quail with cooked sausage. Truss quail by using paring knife to pierce hole in left thigh and pulling right leg through hole in left thigh.

For port sauce, in medium saucepan, combine port, sugar, and figs. Bring to boil, stirring to dissolve sugar. Boil gently, uncovered, on medium-high heat 35 minutes or until it reaches syrupy consistency and is reduced to 1 cup.

In very large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over high heat. Add mushrooms; cook 3 minutes. Add shallots and 4 cloves garlic. Cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes more until mushrooms are tender and starting to brown; set aside.

Preheat oven to 350°F. For Mushroom Risotto, in medium saucepan bring broth to a simmer; keep warm over low heat. In large saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add onion and remaining 1 clove garlic. Cook, stirring with wooden spoon, until onion is transparent, about 5 minutes. Add rice and cook, stirring, until it is well coated with butter and starts to turn translucent, about 2 minutes. Add wine; simmer gently until all the liquid is absorbed, 3 to 5 minutes. Ladle 1/2 cup warm broth into rice mixture and simmer, stirring occasionally, until broth is absorbed. Repeat, adding 1/2 cup of broth at a time, until rice is cooked through but still firm, 20 to 25 minutes total. Add remaining butter, the salt, pepper, and 1/2 cup of Parmesan; stir. Stir in mushroom mixture. Top with additional Parmesan.

Meanwhile, for quail, heat very large skillet on medium-high heat. Add remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Sear quail, half at a time, about 4 minutes on each side to crisp skin. Transfer quail to rack in a shallow baking pan. Bake quail, uncovered, 15 to 20 minutes or to 175°F in the leg.

To serve, spoon Mushroom Risotto onto each plate. Spoon small amount of port sauce and figs around risotto. Place quail on top of risotto; top with microgreens. Makes 10 servings.

Make Ahead: The stuffed quail, mushroom mixture, and port sauce can all be made one day in advance. Cover and refrigerate until ready to finish cooking, up to 24 hours.

Recipe from Chef Jermaine Brown