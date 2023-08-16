News Home Trends Parachute’s New Featherweight Line Has the Lightest, Most Luxe Towels Yet With its new line of lightweight, luxurious bath towels, beloved bed sheet brand Parachute has never been better. By Abby Wilson Abby Wilson Abby Wilson is an Editorial Intern for the Better Homes & Gardens digital team. She graduated with a degree in journalism and English literature from New York University, and is based in New York City. She served as Managing Editor for NYU’s independent student newspaper, the Washington Square News, and previously worked as a Production Intern at NY1 and a Metro Intern at the New York Daily News. More of her work can be found in Gotham Gazette and Paste Magazine, and at MLB.com. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on August 16, 2023 09:28AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parachute Parachute, the company we know and love for all things home, is making drying off after a soak easier than ever. You may have thought that Parachute already mastered bath towels, but the new Featherweight Towel collection blows other towel options out of the water. The 14 Best Bath Towels of 2023, According to Testing Lightweight and luxurious at the same time, the Featherweight towels come in every size from washcloth to bath sheet. These towels are perfect for bathers who don’t have spacious storage for towels, but still want that high-end feel: They’re made of an organic blend of cotton, tencel, and linen for peak absorbency and plushness in one soft package. And for those who are growing sick of their sad, slow-drying bath mats, look no further than Parachute’s new Featherweight Bath Mat for a quick fix—one that looks amazing, too. For those hoping to revamp their household’s entire towel collection, a full set—including wash cloths, hand towels, full size towels, and more—will be available for purchase, though you can also purchase individual towels. The towels and bath mat are available in White, Charcoal and Haze (a gorgeous, muted light pink). Try out a set of all the same color or mix and match with these complementary colors. PHOTO: Parachute PHOTO: Parachute Buy It: Parachute Featherweight Full Towel Set, $184; Parachute Featherweight Bath Mat, $49 The new Featherweight towels follow Parachute’s climate-friendly approach: The company offers carbon neutral shipping, GOTS-certified fabrics, and is Climate Neutral Certified. That means it measures all of its emissions and balances them out with carbon credits and reduction goals in line with the 2030 Paris Agreement. Plus, last year it started producing the Recycled Down Pillow, which is made of (cleaned, of course) down sourced from discarded Parachute pillows. Parachute, perhaps best known for its fan-favorite cozy cotton sheets, was founded in 2014 by Ariel Kaye. Starting with a mission to create top-of-the-line, easy-to-shop home goods, the originally online-only shop has since expanded to include 26 stores across 14 states (plus Washington, D.C.). The brand now offers luxury products in everything from mattresses, to furniture, to decor, to towels, robes, and slippers. Parachute Buy It: Parachute Featherweight Washcloth, $14; Parachute Featherweight Bath Sheet, $59 The 13 Best Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Last year, the brand launched its first-ever living room line, bringing sofas, chairs, floor lamps, and more to its sustainably-sourced lineup. The oversized Pillow Sofas delivered on comfort and cushiness, the Loop Coffee Table brought minimalist class, and the Dawn Table Lamp offered a stylish cherry on top to the living room lookbook. Other showstopping launches have introduced a mid-century lounge chair and bed frames to the mix. This new towel line is set to impress, and available for purchase now in-stores or at parachutehome.com starting August 16—don’t hesitate before diving in. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products We Launched an Outdoor Collection with HGTV’s Dave and Jenny Marrs This Stylish Wicker Patio Set Keeps Selling Out—Here’s Why We Love It How to Choose Interior Color Schemes You’ll Love