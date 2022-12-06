Liven Up Your Home with These 9 Decor Items in Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year, Viva Magenta

Home decor enthusiasts and those who enjoy color eagerly await the reveal of Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year. The 2023 color was unveiled on December 1, and Pantone chose an electric, bold color: Viva Magenta. Steering far away from neutrals and calming tones, Pantone’s pick of the vivid, statement-making hue sets the tone for a bright and happy year.

Bright colors like magenta make for fun additions to any space. Whether you’re adding a pop of color to your existing color scheme with a realistic-looking faux floral arrangement or brightening up a room with a fun, patterned wallpaper, incorporating the deep pink into your home makes for a cheerful and whimsical atmosphere. Below are some of our favorite home accent picks that effortlessly bring the Color of the Year into your home.

Wayfair

Mulvihill Magenta Runner

Give your floor a burst of fun color with the Mulvihill Magenta Runner. Available at Wayfair, the loomed vibrant runner comes in two different sizes and starts at $125. With its vintage-inspired pattern in varying shades of pink, orange, and white, the magenta runner perfectly ties into a bolder color scheme or can be brought in for a single, intense pop of color.

Buy It: Mulvihill Magenta Runner, from $125, Wayfair

Amazon

The White Petals Throw Pillow Cover Set

Pillow covers are an easy—and highly interchangeable—way to update your room. The White Petals Throw Pillow Cover Set comes in magenta and subtly ties in Pantone’s Color of the Year without changing staple pieces of furniture. The two-piece set comes in a wide variety of throw pillow sizes and shapes. The 100% polyester covers are machine washable and fade-proof, ensuring the magenta hue stays vibrant for years to come.



Buy It: The White Petals Throw Pillow Cover Set, from $16, Amazon

Our Place

Our Place Main Plates

For a pop of color at the kitchen table, the Our Place Main Plates in Rosa subtly incorporate the vivid color. The hand-painted porcelain plates are high-quality but are sturdy enough to be microwave-safe and machine-washable. The raised rim of the plate is painted a cheerful magenta while the rest of the plate is white for some fun but subtle color at the dinner table. Get a set of four porcelain plates for $50, or a set of 8 for $90.

Buy It: Our Place Main Plates in Rosa, from $50, Our Place

Wayfair

Faux Peonies Floral Arrangement

Flowers are a fun way to bring color to the home, but upkeep takes time—and the cost of actual floral bouquets can add up quickly. But, the House of Hampton’s Faux Peonies Floral Arrangement permanently brings spring into any home. The bright magenta peonies are housed in a simple glass vase so you can see the realistic-looking stems, too. At 13-inches tall, the arrangement is the perfect size to fit on a coffee or end table for a touch of whimsy. Get the magenta peonies on sale for 31% off.

Buy It: House of Hampton Faux Peonies Floral Arrangement, $116 (was $168), Wayfair

Annie Selke

Annie Selke Lacquer Tray Set

A tray is an easily moveable home accent, and if you’re looking for one in a Pantone-inspired electric magenta, Annie Selke has you covered with its Lacquer Tray Set that comes in a set of two. The two trays make a fun and modern yet functional accent atop a coffee table, ottoman, or bar cart with a bright swath of color. The lacquer trays come in either square or rectangular shapes and start at $54.

Buy It: Annie Selke Two-Piece Lacquer Tray Set, from $54, Annie Selke

Home Depot

Northlight Shatterproof Christmas Ornaments

With the holidays around the corner, there’s no need to stick to the typical red and green color scheme. Fun colors like Viva Magenta will bring merriness and stand out against a Christmas tree backdrop. The Northlight Shatterproof Christmas Ornament Set comes in varying shades of magenta. With both glitter and metallic finishes, the 24-piece ornament set brings sparkle and the cheerful magenta spirit to the holiday season.



But It: Northlight Shatterproof Christmas Ornament Set, $21, The Home Depot

Wayfair

Littrell Peel & Stick Geometric Wallpaper

Peel-and-stick wallpaper is a fun way to incorporate bright colors on a bigger scale. The Littrell Peel & Stick Geometric Wallpaper features a white and bright magenta trellis pattern and easily sticks to walls and peels off, making it renter-friendly. Whether you’re creating an accent wall or decking out a whole room in the patterned wallpaper, you can score this vivid pick starting at $67.

Buy It: Littrell Peel & Stick Geometric Wallpaper, from $67, Wayfair

Etsy

Balloon Dog Sculpture

For a funky sculptural piece in the trendy color, the All Seasons Service Magenta Balloon Dog is a unique addition to colorful and eclectic homes. Playing into the whimsy of Pantone’s Color of the Year, the conversation-starter piece is made of resin and has a metallic deep magenta finish. It’s available in three different sizes: mini, small, and medium—the small dog will find its home on bookshelves and coffee tables at just 7 inches long and 6.6 inches tall.

Buy It: All Seasons Service Magenta Balloon Dog, from $19, Etsy

Amazon

Malinad Store Magenta Throw Blanket

This deep magenta waffle throw blanket is a cozy addition to your home that will liven up your couch or bed and simultaneously keep you warm this winter. The Malinad Store Magenta Throw Blanket is made of a lightweight flannel fleece, comes in a variety of oversized options, and is currently on sale on Amazon for 14% off.



Buy It: Malinad Store Magenta Throw Blanket, from $19 (was from $22), Amazon