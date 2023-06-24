If you love color and modern-retro style, Palm Springs grandmother is the punchy answer to the staying power of the coastal grandmother home decor trend. Coastal grandmother and related styles such as grandmillennial style or the Italian grandmother aesthetic have been having a moment that’s now lasted a few years, and it’s easy to understand why. The various grandmother trends incorporate vintage, patterns, and lots of color. In a world of stark modern and sleek Scandinavian, these aesthetics are breaths of fresh air.

“I think the coastal grandmother style has been a progression of an interest in natural materials, fascination with historic understated wealth, and a desire to create a calming environment offsetting our hectic daily lives,” Chris Pardo, the designer of the fabulous Fleur Noire Hotel (among other Palm Springs, California, landmarks), tells Better Homes & Gardens.

If you like the coastal grandmother aesthetic but want some more color and a bit more of a modern energy, you’re going to love the Palm Springs grandmother trend. Here’s how to incorporate the look into any home.

Marty Baldwin

Palm Springs Grandmother Is Traditional—with a Twist

“The key to creating the look is to successfully integrate traditional design elements with more modern muted pieces to create timelessness,” says Pardo. “In the case of Fleur Noire Hotel, we used bold floral mural pieces that are then offset by soft pastel stripes, natural fibers like jute, earthen flooring, and lush landscaping.”

Adding wallpaper to a room can be a great way to instantly add a touch of Palm Springs, too. Katie Kime has extra-fun Palm Desert wallpapers that look fantastic in a kitchen or powder room, with a bold cacti print that was inspired by the natural landscape of the area.

As far as colors go, pink and coral are particularly good color choices for the Palm Springs grandmother aesthetic: They channel the sun-soaked California desert. Also consider light blues and greens, or even oranges—all feel fresh and straight from Palm Springs itself.

If you love pattern, a traditional striped pattern print reflects a refined attitude (the grandmother element of Palm Springs grandmother, if you will). There’s certainly room for busier prints in this aesthetic, but they might be better left used in small ways, and sparingly (more on that later).

If you have a white or solid-colored sofa and want to add a bit of Palm Springs grandmother to your living room, throw pillows can make a big difference with color and texture. Look for something that can add personality and pizzazz to your couch or armchair, with some ’70s-inspired flair for good measure. Bold colors—think teal and purple—work well, and because they’re used on a smaller scale with throw pillows, they won’t overwhelm the room.

Jason Donnelly

A Subtler Approach to Palm Springs Grandmother

Going bold with color can feel like too big of a commitment to some. So, if you're tempted to go with just an accent wall, Pardo suggests a different direction instead. “I would avoid accent walls within this trend and focus the color through accessories, cabinetry, and millwork, allowing the room to be a muted backdrop,” he says.

While custom millwork can be pricy, some retailers, like Home Depot, have a selection of pre-cut millwork worth considering to cut down on costs. You could also look at peel-and-stick trim.

If you want to stick to decorative touches, look to your artwork: Anything in desert tones will capture that Palm Spring essence, while adding poppy pinks, yellows, and oranges will lean Palm Springs mod. If you like patterns or prints, look for traditional fan prints or psychedelic florals.

And, of course, don’t neglect your plants: Palm Springs is covered in cacti, and bringing these popular (and easy to care for!) houseplants into your space will both capture that classic Palm Springs look and give you some always-welcome greenery.